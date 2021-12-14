THE IRON MAIDENS And BURNING WITCHES Announce 'Hell Hath No Fury' 2022 U.S. Tour

December 14, 2021 0 Comments

THE IRON MAIDENS And BURNING WITCHES Announce 'Hell Hath No Fury' 2022 U.S. Tour

THE IRON MAIDENS, the world's only all-female tribute to IRON MAIDEN, will team up with Swiss all-female metal act BURNING WITCHES for a limited number of dates in the U.S. in May.

Formed in Los Angeles in 2001, THE IRON MAIDENS electrify audiences with their true-to-MAIDEN renditions, tight musicianship, and high-energy stage antics. These women channel their inner Eddies (or Edwinas, more appropriately) to deliver their homage to the mighty MAIDEN, impressing even the most diehard MAIDEN fans across the globe.

THE IRON MAIDENS said: "We are pleased to join forces with BURNING WITCHES as we know first-hand what talented, fiery players they are, so be forewarned: this tour is going to melt faces! After all, hell hath no fury like a woman..."

BURNING WITCHES was founded in the spring of 2015 in Switzerland by guitar player Romana Kalkuhl. These will be BURNING WITCHES' first-ever U.S. shows.

"We are super proud and excited to finally announce our first leg of our premier North American tour in 2022," BURNING WITCHES said in a statement. "We know many of our American fans are as thrilled as we are. This will be an amazing run. We are super wired that some of the shows are with our sisters THE IRON MAIDENS. What an amazing package this is! We cannot wait to storm the stages in the U.S. WE ARE READY TO FIGHT!"

Tour dates:

May 05 - The Vault - Saginaw, MI*
May 06 - The Blue Note - Harrison, OH
May 07 - The King of Clubs - Columbus, OH
May 08 - M3 Rock Festival - Columbia, MD*
May 10 - Wall Street Theaer - Norwalk, CT*
May 11 - Rams Head Live - Annapolis, MD
May 12 - The Landis Theater - Vineland, NJ
May 13 - The Vault at Greasy Luck Brewpub - New Bedford, MA
May 14 - Wally's - Hampton Beach, NH
May 15 - The Montage Music Hall - Rochester, NY
May 17 - The Dil's Center - Parkersburg, WV
May 19 - Beachland Ballroom & Tavern - Cleveland, OH
May 20 - The Token Lounge - Westland, MI
May 21 - The Forge - Joliet, IL
May 22 - Diamond Music Hall - Saint Peters, MO
May 26 - Electric Room - Angola, IN*
May 27 - Diamond Concert Hall - Louisville, KY*
May 28 - Amos Southend Music Hall - Charlotte, NC*

* BURNING WITCHES only

COMMENTS

To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).