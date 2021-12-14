THE IRON MAIDENS And BURNING WITCHES Announce 'Hell Hath No Fury' 2022 U.S. Tour

THE IRON MAIDENS, the world's only all-female tribute to IRON MAIDEN, will team up with Swiss all-female metal act BURNING WITCHES for a limited number of dates in the U.S. in May.

Formed in Los Angeles in 2001, THE IRON MAIDENS electrify audiences with their true-to-MAIDEN renditions, tight musicianship, and high-energy stage antics. These women channel their inner Eddies (or Edwinas, more appropriately) to deliver their homage to the mighty MAIDEN, impressing even the most diehard MAIDEN fans across the globe.

THE IRON MAIDENS said: "We are pleased to join forces with BURNING WITCHES as we know first-hand what talented, fiery players they are, so be forewarned: this tour is going to melt faces! After all, hell hath no fury like a woman..."

BURNING WITCHES was founded in the spring of 2015 in Switzerland by guitar player Romana Kalkuhl. These will be BURNING WITCHES' first-ever U.S. shows.

"We are super proud and excited to finally announce our first leg of our premier North American tour in 2022," BURNING WITCHES said in a statement. "We know many of our American fans are as thrilled as we are. This will be an amazing run. We are super wired that some of the shows are with our sisters THE IRON MAIDENS. What an amazing package this is! We cannot wait to storm the stages in the U.S. WE ARE READY TO FIGHT!"

Tour dates:

May 05 - The Vault - Saginaw, MI*

May 06 - The Blue Note - Harrison, OH

May 07 - The King of Clubs - Columbus, OH

May 08 - M3 Rock Festival - Columbia, MD*

May 10 - Wall Street Theaer - Norwalk, CT*

May 11 - Rams Head Live - Annapolis, MD

May 12 - The Landis Theater - Vineland, NJ

May 13 - The Vault at Greasy Luck Brewpub - New Bedford, MA

May 14 - Wally's - Hampton Beach, NH

May 15 - The Montage Music Hall - Rochester, NY

May 17 - The Dil's Center - Parkersburg, WV

May 19 - Beachland Ballroom & Tavern - Cleveland, OH

May 20 - The Token Lounge - Westland, MI

May 21 - The Forge - Joliet, IL

May 22 - Diamond Music Hall - Saint Peters, MO

May 26 - Electric Room - Angola, IN*

May 27 - Diamond Concert Hall - Louisville, KY*

May 28 - Amos Southend Music Hall - Charlotte, NC*

* BURNING WITCHES only