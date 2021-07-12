'The History Of Roadrunner Records' Documentary Series Enters Production

Directed by "Temple Of Bleh" podcast host Jim Saxton, "The History Of Roadrunner Records" will tell the story of the Dutch-founded company, from its beginnings as a licensor of children's music in 1981, concluding with the label's 2012 shake-up following its acquisition by Warner Music Group.

Through a collection of new interviews with Roadrunner alumni (artist and employee alike), archival footage, and never-before-seen materials, the project will fill the knowledge gap left behind by metal's most disruptive independent label.

"I’m a huge fan of Jim Saxton's 'Temple Of Bleh' podcast," writes longtime Roadrunner Records SVP for A&R Monte Conner. "Even as someone who lived through all the history he digs up with each episode, I remember things I had long forgotten and gain new insight into Roadrunner's history via Jim's fresh perspective, sharp insight, and his uncanny ability to place the label's achievements into a historic framework from both an artist and business perspective.

"Roadrunner is a label success story like no other in the heavy metal world… and beyond, and it's about time its story is told in a manner that truly does it justice."

FEAR FACTORY's Dino Cazares writes: "I'm lucky to have been a part of the legacy of Roadrunner Records. Working alongside Monte Conner for the majority of my 30-year career has been epic. He gave FEAR FACTORY a chance when every other label rejected us. Then having to relive the history of the band through the 'Temple Of Bleh' podcast helped me to remember the details of the making of our classic album 'Demanufacture' and BRUJERIA's 'Raza Odiada'. I look forward to seeing the docuseries and learning more about the history of the label."

"The History Of Roadrunner Records" is currently slated for digital release in March 2023.