THE HELLACOPTERS To Release New Album In The Spring

Legendary Swedish high energy rock'n'roll band THE HELLACOPTERS has signed a deal with Nuclear Blast Records. To celebrate the new partnership, their classic third album, "Grande Rock", from 1999 has been made available on digital services for the first time ever. Furthermore, the band has wrapped up the recording of a brand new HELLACOPTERS studio album which will see the light of day in spring 2022.

THE HELLACOPTERS frontman Nicke Andersson comments: "The excitement levels are sky high over here at camp Hellacopter. I know I said this was never gonna happen but I was wrong. Once in a blue moon that's the case, and not only do we have a brand new album ready to be unleashed upon you, dear disciples of the rock, we also have the immense pleasure of doing this together with the finest of folks at Nuclear Blast Records. Good times ahead indeed!"

Jens Prüter, head of A&R Nuclear Blast Europe, comments: "I was more than happy to see THE HELLACOPTERS again at their recent reunion shows. To quote Dave Grohl from an interview at the Australian Big Day Out festival (where the band played with the FOO FIGHTERS and RED HOT CHILLI PEPPERS): 'THE HELLACOPTERS are amazing. They're one of the best bands you've ever seen in your life. I'm telling you. It's amazing.' Of course, at the reunion shows I asked the band if they would also do a new album, but I didn't want to build my dreams up too high. But I guess dreams can come true. Special thanks to Nicke, Robert, Boba, Dregen and their manager Patrick for giving Nuclear Blast the opportunity to work with THE HELLACOPTERS. The upcoming album proves that they are still amazing. I'm telling you."

THE HELLACOPTERS were formed in 1994 by ENTOMBED drummer Andersson and BACKYARD BABIES guitarist Dregen.

THE HELLACOPTERS' second album, 1997's "Payin' The Dues", was the band's last studio effort to feature Dregen before his departure to focus full-time on BACKYARD BABIES.

In October 2007, THE HELLACOPTERS announced that they would be breaking up after the release of their seventh full-length album, "Head Off", a collection of cover songs. Eight years later, the band reunited, initially for an exclusive performance at the Sweden Rock Festival to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the release of their debut album, "Supershitty To The Max!"

Robert "Strängen" Dahlqvist, who played guitar for THE HELLACOPTERS for nearly a decade, died in February 2017 at the age of 40.

Dahlqvist was a member of THE HELLACOPTERS from 1999 until the group disbanded in 2008.

THE HELLACOPTERS achieved two gold certifications, won the Swedish Grammy equivalent and a Kerrang! award, and have amassed 100 million streams to date.