March 4, 2022 0 Comments

THE HELLACOPTERS Release Music Video For New Single 'So Sorry I Could Die'

Swedish high-energy rock and rollers THE HELLACOPTERS will release a new studio album, "Eyes Of Oblivion", on April 1 via Nuclear Blast. It will mark their first full-length collection of new material since 2008's "Head Off". The official music video for the LP's third single, "So Sorry I Could Die", can be seen below.

"So Sorry I Could Die", a stripped-down yet intense blues ballad that also pays tribute to the southern soul in its vocal delivery, is probably the most unusual song on the album and maybe even in THE HELLACOPTERS' whole catalog so far.

THE HELLACOPTERS guitarist/vocalist Nicke Andersson previously stated about "Eyes Of Oblivion": "The album has 10 songs, and although it's obviously not easy to be objective at all, I think musically it sums up everything we've touched upon from the start in 1994 up until now. Some of the songs date back as far as 10 years or more, and some were written more recently. It's rock and roll played with high energy, so for lack of a better term, I say high-energy rock and roll. You could say it sounds like THE BEATLES meets JUDAS PRIEST or LYNYRD SKYNYRD meets the RAMONES but the best way to describe this album is that it sounds like THE HELLACOPTERS today."

Last December, THE HELLACOPTERS shared the album's first single, the anthemic album opener "Reap A Hurricane". The track continues the good old HELLACOPTERS tradition of releasing physical seven-inch singles in each album cycle. The seven-inch vinyl of "Reap A Hurricane" will be released on February 4 and it features an exclusive song called "Done Fighting" as a B-side. The seven-inch is available in two different color variants, red and green, which applies to both the vinyl and the respective cover.

THE HELLACOPTERS were formed in 1994 by ENTOMBED drummer Andersson and BACKYARD BABIES guitarist Dregen.

THE HELLACOPTERS' second album, 1997's "Payin' The Dues", was the band's last studio effort to feature Dregen before his departure to focus full-time on BACKYARD BABIES.

In October 2007, THE HELLACOPTERS announced that they would be breaking up after the release of their seventh full-length album, "Head Off", a collection of cover songs. Eight years later, the band reunited, initially for an exclusive performance at the Sweden Rock Festival to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the release of their debut album, "Supershitty To The Max!"

Robert "Strängen" Dahlqvist, who played guitar for THE HELLACOPTERS for nearly a decade, died in February 2017 at the age of 40.

Dahlqvist was a member of THE HELLACOPTERS from 1999 until the group disbanded in 2008.

THE HELLACOPTERS achieved two gold certifications, won the Swedish Grammy equivalent and a Kerrang! award, and have amassed 100 million streams to date.




