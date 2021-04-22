THE END MACHINE Feat. Ex-DOKKEN, WARRANT Members: 'Dark Divide' Music Video

THE END MACHINE, the new band featuring two members of the classic DOKKEN lineup — George Lynch (guitar) and Jeff Pilson (bass) — along with former LYNCH MOB and current WARRANT singer Robert Mason, has released the official music video for the song "Dark Divide", featuring footage taken from the filming of the group's previous two music clips earlier this year.

"Dark Divide" is taken from THE END MACHINE's sophomore album, "Phase2", which was released on April 9 via Frontiers Music Srl.

"Phase2" features drummer Steve Brown, younger brother of former DOKKEN drummer "Wild" Mick Brown, who played on THE END MACHINE's self-titled 2019 debut.

The new LP builds on the great bluesy hard rock music of the debut, but sees THE END MACHINE move more towards more towards a classic '80s hard rock sound and the result is a 2.0 reboot of a killer music machine.

Says Pilson: "On this record, we set out to make the very best songs possible and are more than excited with how it turned out. We also weren't afraid to let elements of the DOKKEN sound come through loud and clear. As a result, not only was it a very organic and collaborative process, but it was a helluva lot of fun as well!!! I feel these are some of the best songs we've ever written and I'm blown away by all the performances. George was on fire throughout, Robert makes it clear he's one of the very best rock vocalists around, and Steve delivered with all the passion and enthusiasm any band could ever desire. All in all, it is a musical statement we can and will stand behind for a very long time!!!"

Adds Lynch: "Jeff, Robert and I had discussions prior to pre-production and writing sessions that we would make a concerted effort to emphasize hooks and accessibility in our writing. We made sure to constantly remind ourselves of the self-induced parameters we'd created for ourselves so as not to get sidetracked and lose focus. I think that that guidance served us well. I'm very proud of what we’ve accomplished with THE END MACHINE 'Phase2'."

States Mason: "I feel that 'Phase2' is a logical progression from our debut record, and I echo Jeff's point that, in the writing process, none of us felt we had to distance ourselves from our past nor our collective roots. That hit making Lynch/Pilson chemistry and song lineage is surely powerful and present, while allowing me freedom to both embrace it and show my own musical and lyrical flavors. This record shows us solidly in each other's musical pockets and grooves, and speaking of, Steve Brown showed up to crush it on drums...and he can sing some mighty background vocals! We hope fans of all of our catalogs will embrace THE END MACHINE and 'Phase2'!"

Originally born from an idea of Frontiers Music Srl president and A&R director Serafino Perugino, who wanted to have the classic lineup of DOKKEN team up with a killer vocalist, THE END MACHINE's self-titled debut impressed mightily upon release. Far from being a simple rehash of the members resumes, THE END MACHINE proved to be a jelled unit who sounded exactly like the seasoned pros they are, while taking their hard rock past and putting a stamp of modern production on things courtesy of Pilson.

For their debut album, THE END MACHINE's sound developed through several initial songwriting sessions between Pilson and Lynch, with Mason later partnering with them. While the lineup may have had fans making assumptions about the sound of the band, things took a different turn. Said Pilson at the time: "The real truth of it is that George and I have this great songwriting partnership that's been going on for 35 years, and we love to work together. Robert really jelled with us too, thus making the process smooth."

Track listing:

01. The Rising

02. Blood And Money

03. We Walk Alone

04. Dark Divide

05. Crack The Sky

06. Prison Or Paradise

07. Plastic Heroes

08. Scars

09. Shine Your Light

10. Devil's Playground

11. Born Of Fire

12. Destiny

"Phase2" recording lineup:

George Lynch - guitar

Jeff Pilson - bass, keyboards and background vocals

Steve Brown - drums and background vocals

Robert Mason - lead and background vocals

