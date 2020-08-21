THE DOORS: 50th-Anniversary Reissue Of 'Morrison Hotel' Due In October

August 21, 2020 0 Comments

On February 9 of this year, THE DOORS' fifth studio album, "Morrison Hotel", celebrated its 50th anniversary, and since 2020 is absolutely a year that demands as much partying as can be managed in the midst of a pandemic lockdown, Rhino is continuing the celebration on October 9 with the release of a new 50th-anniversary deluxe edition of the album.

This 2-CD/1-LP set includes the original album newly remastered by THE DOORS' longtime engineer and mixer Bruce Botnick, plus a bonus disc of unreleased studio outtakes, and the original album on 180-gram virgin vinyl...and, yes, of course, the music will also be available from digital and streaming services on the very same day.

A sneak preview of the set, a previously unreleased take of "Peace Frog / Blue Sunday", is now available below.

"Morrison Hotel: 50th Anniversary Deluxe Edition" CD track listing:

Disc One: The Original Album

Side One: Hard Rock Café

01. Roadhouse Blues
02. Waiting For The Sun
03. You Make Me Real
04. Peace Frog
05. Blue Sunday
06. Ship Of Fools

Side Two: Morrison Hotel

07. Land Ho!
08. The Spy
09. Queen Of The Highway
10. Indian Summer
11. Maggie M'Gill

Disc Two: Mysterious Union

Black Dressed In Leather (Queen Of The Highway Sessions)

First Session (11/15/68)

01. Queen Of The Highway (Take 1, She Was A Princess) *
02. Queen Of The Highway (Various Takes) *
03. Queen Of The Highway (Take 44, He Was A Monster) *

Second Session (1/16/69)

04. Queen Of The Highway (Take 12, No One Could Save Her) *
05. Queen Of The Highway (Take 14, Save The Blind Tiger) *

Third Session (Date Unknown)

06. Queen Of The Highway (Take 1, American Boy – American Girl) *
07. Queen Of The Highway (Takes 5, 6 & 9, Dancing Through The Midnight Whirlpool) *
08. Queen Of The Highway (Take 14, Start It All Over) *
09. I Will Never Be Untrue *
10. Queen Of The Highway (Take Unknown) *

Money Beats Soul (Roadhouse Blues Sessions)

First Session

11. Roadhouse Blues (Take 14, Keep Your Eyes On The Road) *
12. Money (That's What I Want) *
13. Rock Me Baby *

Second Session

14. Roadhouse Blues (Takes 6 & 7, Your Hands Upon The Wheel) *
15. Roadhouse Blues (Take 8, We're Goin' To The Roadhouse) *

Third Session

16. Roadhouse Blues (Takes 1 & 2, We're Gonna Have A Real Good Time) *
17. Roadhouse Blues (Takes 5, 6 & 14, Let It Roll Baby Roll) *
Dawn's Highway (Peace Frog/Blue Sunday Session)
18. Peace Frog/Blue Sunday (Take 4) *
19. Peace Frog (Take 12) *

"Morrison Hotel: 50th Anniversary Deluxe Edition" LP track listing:

Side One: Hard Rock Café

01. Roadhouse Blues
02. Waiting For The Sun
03. You Make Me Real
04. Peace Frog
05. Blue Sunday
06. Ship Of Fools

Side Two: Morrison Hotel

01. Land Ho!
02. The Spy
03. Queen Of The Highway
04. Indian Summer
05. Maggie M'Gill

* previously unreleased


