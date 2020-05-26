THE DOOBIE BROTHERS Reschedule 50th-Anniversary Tour For Summer/Fall 2021

THE DOOBIE BROTHERS regret to announce that their 50th-anniversary tour has been rescheduled. This decision has been made with the health and safety of THE DOOBIE BROTHERS fans, crew and local employees in mind.
The tour will now be rescheduled for 2021 starting on July 17 in West Palm Beach and ending on October 23 in New Orleans, making 46 stops across North America. Unfortunately, due to scheduling conflicts, previously announced dates Mount Pleasant, Michigan; Sioux City, Iowa; Boise, Iaho; Albuquerque, New Mexico; Little Rock, Arkansas; Bossier City, Louisiana; and Memphis, Tennessee have been cancelled. Full tour routing of rescheduled dates is below.
Fans are encouraged to hold on to their tickets as they will be valid for the new dates. If ticket holders can no longer attend or would prefer a refund, they will receive an email directly allowing them to request one. For any further ticketing inquiries, fans should reach out to their point of purchase.
2021 tour dates:
July 17 - West Palm Beach, FL - Coral Sky Amphitheatre
July 18 - Tampa, FL - MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
July 21 - Jacksonville, FL - Daily’s Place
July 23 - Alpharetta, GA - Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
July 24 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena
July 26 - Charlotte, NC - PNC Music Pavilion
July 27 - Raleigh, NC - Walnut Creek Amphitheatre
July 29 - Virginia Beach, VA - Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheatre
July 30 - Bristow, VA - Jiffy Lube Live
Aug. 01 - Allentown, PA - PPL Center
Aug. 02 - Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts Center
Aug. 04 - Camden, NJ - BB&T Pavilion
Aug. 05 - Wantagh, NY - Jones Beach Theater
Aug. 07 - Darien, NY - Darien Lake Amphitheatre
Aug. 08 - Syracuse, NY - St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview
Aug. 10 - Saratoga Springs, NY - Saratoga Performing Arts Center
Aug. 12 - Mansfield, MA - Xfinity Center
Aug. 14 - Gilford, NH - Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion
Aug. 15 - Uncasville, CT - Mohegan Sun
Aug. 26 - London, ON - Budweiser Gardens
Aug. 27 - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage
Aug. 29 - Tinley Park, IL - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Aug. 31 - St. Paul, MN - Minnesota State Fair
Sep. 02 - Clarkston, MI - DTE Energy Music Theatre
Sep. 04 - Burgettstown, PA - KeyBank Pavilion
Sep. 05 - Toledo, OH - Toledo Zoo Amphitheatre
Sep. 08 - Cincinnati, OH - Riverbend Music Center
Sep. 09 - Cuyahoga, OH - Blossom Music Center
Sep. 11 - Noblesville, IN - Ruoff Home Mortgage Center
Sep. 12 - Grand Rapids, MI - Van Andel
Sep. 14 - Kansas City, MO - Starlight Theatre
Sep. 15 - St Louis, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Sep. 27 - Denver, CO - Pepsi Center
Sep. 29 - Salt Lake City, UT - USANA Amphitheatre
Oct. 01 - Spokane, WA - Spokane Arena
Oct. 02 - Seattle, WA - White River Amphitheatre
Oct. 05 - Ridgefield, WA - Sunlight Supply Amphitheatre
Oct. 08 - Chula Vista, CA - North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
Oct. 09 - Los Angeles, CA - The Forum
Oct. 11 - Fresno, CA - Save Mart Center
Oct. 13 - Mountain View, CA - Shoreline Amphitheatre
Oct. 14 - Wheatland, CA - Toyota Amphitheatre
Oct. 16 - Phoenix, AZ - Ak-Chin Pavilion
Oct. 19 - Irving, TX - Toyota Music Factory
Oct. 21 - Woodlands, TX - Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
Oct. 23 - New Orleans, LA - Smoothie King Center
Selling nearly 50 million albums worldwide, THE DOOBIE BROTHERS have had five Top 10 singles, 16 Top 40 hits, three multi-platinum albums, seven platinum albums, 14 gold albums and own a rare diamond record for their 1976 album, "Best Of The Doobies". THE DOOBIE BROTHERS' collection of timeless hits will once again be played by the artists who wrote them, providing fans the rare opportunity to see these rock and roll legends performing their full catalog of songs on stage.
"We're truly excited about our 50th-anniversary tour, as it's a celebration of the band's entire history. We'll be performing songs from our full catalog, as well as new music," said Tom Johnston.
THE DOOBIE BROTHERS represent the best of a diverse range of American musical styles, incorporating elements of rock 'n' roll, blues, soul, folk, country, bluegrass and R&B. Their sound has influenced artists across all genres of music and their impact on the industry can be seen across generations, from their start in 1970 through to today.
Fans who attend THE DOOBIE BROTHERS' 50th-anniversary tour can expect to hear wide range of the band's hit songs, including "Listen To The Music", "Takin' It To The Streets", "Long Train Running", "Black Water", "What A Fool Believes", "China Grove", "Minute By Minute", "It Keeps You Runnin'", "Jesus Is Just Alright With Me" and many more.
