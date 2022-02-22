THE DILLINGER ESCAPE PLAN's GREG PUCIATO To Release New Solo Album, 'Mirrorcell', In June

February 22, 2022 0 Comments

THE DILLINGER ESCAPE PLAN's GREG PUCIATO To Release New Solo Album, 'Mirrorcell', In June

THE DILLINGER ESCAPE PLAN singer Greg Puciato will release his sophomore solo album, "Mirrorcell", on June 17 via Federal Prisoner.

News of the hotly anticipated LP's impending arrival comes with today's premiere of "Lowered" and its Jim Louvau- and Tony Aguilera-directed video. Featuring a duet between Puciato and CODE ORANGE's Reba Meyers, the four-plus-minute song is evocative of the album's tone: a medley of raw insight and vulnerability juxtaposed against an exhilarating musical backdrop.

"When [Reba] came to the studio, we had, like, zero vocals for that song. I had been a little unusually stuck with that one lyrically and as far as vocal phrasings and melodies," Puciato explains. "Reba and I had such an explosion of musical and personal chemistry right away, and we ended up writing and recording all of the vocals in about six hours. It was one of the purest collaborations I've ever done, in terms of feeling, just really natural and explosive. She really blew me away overall. The combined energy was instant. That song turned into something really special because of that energy."

Puciato once again recorded all guitars and bass for the collection, and continued his long-running relationship producer Steve Evetts (THE DILLINGER ESCAPE PLAN, THE CURE, SNAPCASE). Chris Hornbrook (DHANI HARRISON, BIG BLACK DELTA) played drums on the nine-song album.

"Mirrorcell"'s arrival caps what has been a particularly prolific period for Puciato. From THE BLACK QUEEN to his debut solo album ("Child Soldier: Creator Of God"), KILLER BE KILLED's 2020 collection "Reluctant Hero", Puciato's contribution to Jerry Cantrell's "Brighten", and his recent collaboration with CARPENTER BRUT, the provocative frontman has shown just how diverse he is. Rolling Stone has said that "few singers live, breathe… their art like he does," or as Kerrang! so neatly surmised, Puciato is "a gifted artist taken at different temperatures."

"Mirrorcell" track listing:

01. In This Hell You Find Yourself
02 Reality Spiral
03. No More Lives to Go
04. Never Wanted That
05. Lowered
06. We
07. I, Eclipse
08. Rainbows Underground
09. All Waves to Nothing

"Mirrorcell" pre-orders are available now via Federal Prisoner's web site with the album available on a variety of formats including multiple limited-edition vinyl variants, a cassette, CD and an accompanying merch collection. A pair of limited-edition "Lowered" vinyl singles, and cassette, are also available.

Photo credit: Jim Louvau


COMMENTS

To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).