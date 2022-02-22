THE DILLINGER ESCAPE PLAN's GREG PUCIATO To Release New Solo Album, 'Mirrorcell', In June

THE DILLINGER ESCAPE PLAN singer Greg Puciato will release his sophomore solo album, "Mirrorcell", on June 17 via Federal Prisoner.

News of the hotly anticipated LP's impending arrival comes with today's premiere of "Lowered" and its Jim Louvau- and Tony Aguilera-directed video. Featuring a duet between Puciato and CODE ORANGE's Reba Meyers, the four-plus-minute song is evocative of the album's tone: a medley of raw insight and vulnerability juxtaposed against an exhilarating musical backdrop.

"When [Reba] came to the studio, we had, like, zero vocals for that song. I had been a little unusually stuck with that one lyrically and as far as vocal phrasings and melodies," Puciato explains. "Reba and I had such an explosion of musical and personal chemistry right away, and we ended up writing and recording all of the vocals in about six hours. It was one of the purest collaborations I've ever done, in terms of feeling, just really natural and explosive. She really blew me away overall. The combined energy was instant. That song turned into something really special because of that energy."

Puciato once again recorded all guitars and bass for the collection, and continued his long-running relationship producer Steve Evetts (THE DILLINGER ESCAPE PLAN, THE CURE, SNAPCASE). Chris Hornbrook (DHANI HARRISON, BIG BLACK DELTA) played drums on the nine-song album.

"Mirrorcell"'s arrival caps what has been a particularly prolific period for Puciato. From THE BLACK QUEEN to his debut solo album ("Child Soldier: Creator Of God"), KILLER BE KILLED's 2020 collection "Reluctant Hero", Puciato's contribution to Jerry Cantrell's "Brighten", and his recent collaboration with CARPENTER BRUT, the provocative frontman has shown just how diverse he is. Rolling Stone has said that "few singers live, breathe… their art like he does," or as Kerrang! so neatly surmised, Puciato is "a gifted artist taken at different temperatures."

"Mirrorcell" track listing:

01. In This Hell You Find Yourself

02 Reality Spiral

03. No More Lives to Go

04. Never Wanted That

05. Lowered

06. We

07. I, Eclipse

08. Rainbows Underground

09. All Waves to Nothing

"Mirrorcell" pre-orders are available now via Federal Prisoner's web site with the album available on a variety of formats including multiple limited-edition vinyl variants, a cassette, CD and an accompanying merch collection. A pair of limited-edition "Lowered" vinyl singles, and cassette, are also available.

Photo credit: Jim Louvau

