March 2, 2020 0 Comments

THE DILLINGER ESCAPE PLAN Frontman GREG PUCIATO To Release 'Child Soldier: Creator Of God' Solo Album

Greg Puciato, the enigmatic singer known for his diverse list of projects, from the incendiary THE DILLINGER ESCAPE PLAN to the brutalist electro-pop outfit THE BLACK QUEEN and the unabashedly thrashy KILLER BE KILLED, will release his debut solo album, "Child Soldier: Creator Of God", this summer via Federal Prisoner.

The Los Angeles-based singer premiered the single "Fire For Water" last night on BBC Radio 1's "Rock Show With Daniel P. Carter" and followed with the debut of a video for the three-minute track this morning. The video was edited and directed by Puciato and fine artist Jesse Draxler, Puciato's Federal Prisoner co-founder. Puciato played all of the instruments on the song with the exception of drums, which were done by Chris Pennie (the last original material the pair worked on together was THE DILLINGER ESCAPE PLAN's 2004 "Miss Machine"), who also contributed additional programming.

"I started writing in May or so of 2019, for what I thought would be the next BLACK QUEEN album, except that's not at all what came out. So, just like with everything else that's been born from necessity, it felt like the right time to create a home for anything that I do that didn't fit neatly under any other existing roof. The misfits needed a place to go," explains Puciato about releasing his first solo album. "This particular song came out really quickly. I guess it's me reclaiming and owning the abrasive part of me. This whole album is, in a way, a very extreme statement of ownership."

"Fire For Water" was produced by Nick Rowe (VAMPIRE WEEKEND, HAIM) and mixed by Steve Evetts (THE DILLINGER ESCAPE PLAN, THE CURE). Additional album details will be made available soon.


