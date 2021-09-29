THE DEVIL WEARS PRADA Shares Video For New Song 'Sacrifice'

September 29, 2021 0 Comments

THE DEVIL WEARS PRADA has shared the official music video for a brand new song called "Sacrifice". The track, which was produced by THE DEVIL WEARS PRADA bandmembers themselves, is available for stream or download via Solid State Records.

"'Sacrifice' is a song of defeat: its character is exhausted, relinquishing will in an abusive relationship. There is nothing left to fight for," the band states.

"Sacrifice" is an excellent example of THE DEVIL WEARS PRADA's continued sonic evolution, mixing an almost restrained melodic nuance with full on brutality.

Earlier this year, THE DEVIL WEARS PRADA released the "ZII" EP via Solid State Records. It was a discordant, dissonant exercise in excellence. The original "Zombie" EP dropped all the way back in August 2010 and remains an intense fan favorite. While not a chronological release in THE DEVIL WEARS PRADA catalog, "ZII" is the next chapter. THE DEVIL WEARS PRADA effectively summed things up, saying: "Before, there were five songs about how to fend off the apocalypse. Now, there are five songs of hopelessness against the hoard."

THE DEVIL WEARS PRADA has positioned itself for meaningful reinvention. Following their 2005 emergence, they served up 2009's seminal "With Roots Above And Branches Below". In its wake, the group achieved two back-to-back Top 10 entries on the Billboard 200 with the "Zombie" EP (2010) and "Dead Throne" (2011). The group kept up a prolific pace on "8:18" (2013), "Space" EP (2015) and "Transit Blues" (2016) and "The Act" (2019). This output of new music garnered widespread acclaim from Kerrang!, Revolver, Rock Sound, New Noise and Alternative Press who proclaimed it "an impressive step forward." In addition to selling out countless headline shows, the musicians toured with everyone from SLIPKNOT to SLAYER. Not to mention, their total stream tally impressively nearing 200 million in 2020.


COMMENTS

