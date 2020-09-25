THE DEVIL WEARS PRADA Releases 'The Thread' Music Video

September 25, 2020 0 Comments

THE DEVIL WEARS PRADA Releases 'The Thread' Music Video

THE DEVIL WEARS PRADA's Max Moore-directed music video for the song "The Thread" can be seen below. The track is taken from the band's latest album, "The Act", which was made available in October 2019 via Solid State Records.

The members of THE DEVIL WEARS PRADA consistently choose to both challenge themselves and the world around them. The group — Mike Hranica (vocals), Jeremy DePoyster (vocals, guitar), Andy Trick (bass), Kyle Sipress (guitar), Jonathan Gering (keys, synthesizers) and Giuseppe Capolupo (drums) — bends and breaks all boundaries on its seventh full-length and debut for Solid State Records. Pulling plain-spoken poetry through distorted discord and dissonance, the six-piece delivers a dynamic and definitive statement.

Regarding the album, Hranica said: "'The Act' is our seventh full-length and the most detailed effort of our career. The process was scrupulous in every facet. Jon, who's played keyboard with the band for the last seven or eight years, produced the album; which is a decision that's insurmountably snowballed over the past few releases. There is no common theme surrounding every song on the record, although there are notions that inhale and exhale through the LP's timeline."

"This just feels very make it, or break it for us," added Hranica. "All bets are in on 'The Act'. We tried to make something outside of the norm for rock, metalcore, or heavy music. We often hear commentary that 'rock is dead' now; I don't think it has to be that way though. Look at the corners pop and hip-hop turn. Artists just need to reinvent themselves and make something creative and inventive again. Reinvention is what we're driving towards."

COMMENTS

To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).