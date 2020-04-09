THE DEAD DAISIES To Release 'Unspoken' Single Next Week

THE DEAD DAISIES — the hard rock "collective" founded by Australian musician and businessman David Lowy — will release a new single, "Unspoken", on April 17. The song is taken from the band's fifth album, "Holy Ground", which is due later in the year via Spinefarm Records — the home of hard rock and metal within the Universal Music Group.

"Holy Ground" was recorded at La Fabrique Studios in the south of France with producer Ben Grosse. The follow-up to 2018's "Burn It Down", will be the band's first to feature Glenn Hughes (DEEP PURPLE, BLACK COUNTRY COMMUNION), who joined the group last year as its new bassist and vocalist, replacing John Corabi (MÖTLEY CRÜE) and Marco Mendoza (THIN LIZZY).

"Unspoken" was written during THE DEAD DAISIES' first studio session last summer. Glenn recalls: "I wrote the chorus while driving into Hollywood. I pulled over, turned on my iPhone and recorded the chorus. I transported myself back to 1972 just for a moment. The intro is the theme of the song. It's bombastic, primeval and haunting. This song is about letting go, getting past the fear, and to breathe again."

Last August, THE DEAD DAISIES released "Righteous Days", the band's first song to feature Hughes.

In an interview with "The Blairing Out With Eric Blair Show" at this past January's NAMM convention in Anaheim, California, Hughes spoke about how he came to be involved with THE DEAD DAISIES. He said: "They wanted someone in, and they were asking me about a year ago if I would be interested in doing this. And I've been doing the 'Glenn Hughes Performs Classic Deep Purple' [shows] for a couple of years, and I thought it would be appropriate for me to take a break from that and do something other than [that]. And I got together with the guys and we had a play. I've known Doug [Aldrich, THE DEAD DAISIES guitarist] a long time, as you know. And it just fell together beautifully. It's a beautiful piece of music. I can't wait for people to hear it."

Asked what the new DEAD DAISIES material sounds like, Glenn said: "It's classic rock and it's a groovy album. It's got a lot of melodies to it. It's what you can imagine with me joining them — what could have happened and what has happened. It's a very interesting piece of music."

According to Glenn, "the ability to be in a wonderful place in the south of France" to make the new DEAD DAISIES album made for "a wonderful atmosphere. Spooky and haunted, but I've been in a lot of those places," he explained. "It was a great moment to make this record with those guys in that genre of a castle — château, if you will. I don't know if you've seen any footage of it. It's grand and glorious. …

"When you get a band together, especially with me coming in as the 'new guy,' and then you actually live together — you have breakfast, lunch and dinner — and you're in the same place," he continued. "And you wake up, and it's work, work, work. And I thought it was a great process to be, for six weeks, doing that, to make it really jell. And it worked wonderful."

Hughes went on to praise Lowy, saying that collaborating with THE DEAD DAISIES leader — who is also the son of billionaire Frank Lowy, the founder of one of the biggest retail groups in the world, Westfield — was a "wonderful" experience. "He's a studious guitar player," Glenn said. "He works his socks off. With Doug playing lead, David plays rhythm, it's a good combination with me playing the way I play.

"Listen, I love Marco Mendoza — a dear friend of mine — and I love John Corabi, but they left the band," Glenn said. "And here I am. But people need to know that they're my friends and I love them dearly. And they are still part of THE DEAD DAISIES family, and that's the way it is. The love factor is very high with all of us."

According to Wikipedia, since the band's formation in 2012, THE DEAD DAISIES has featured two dozen different members (including "session" players and "temporary substitutes"), including drummer Brian Tichy (FOREIGNER, WHITESNAKE), GUNS N' ROSES guitarist Richard Fortus and GN'R keyboardist Dizzy Reed. The group has toured with the likes of AEROSMITH, KISS and BLACK STAR RIDERS.

THE DEAD DAISIES are:

* Glenn Hughes (DEEP PURPLE, BLACK COUNTRY COMMUNION) - Lead Vocals/Bass Guitar

* Doug Aldrich (WHITESNAKE, DIO) - Guitar

* David Lowy (MINK, RED PHOENIX) - Guitar

* Deen Castronovo (JOURNEY, BAD ENGLISH, HARDLINE) - Drums