THE DEAD DAISIES To Release 'The Lockdown Sessions'' Digital EP; 'Holy Ground' LP Pushed Back To January

THE DEAD DAISIES — the hard rock "collective" founded by Australian musician and businessman David Lowy — will release a new digital EP, "The Lockdown Sessions", on July 17 via Steamhammer/SPV. The effort will contain four acoustic tracks, all of them exclusive to this EP.

Comments SPV label manager Olly Hahn: "We’re proud and happy to continue to work with this fantastic act after our successful collaboration over recent years. The combination of THE DEAD DAISIES and SPV is and will continue to be a recipe for success!" THE DEAD DAISIES add: "No place like home and we are where we belong, ready for the next exciting chapter, our best yet!"

Regarding "The Lockdown Sessions", Lowy said: "As soon as it had become clear that our tour and album release would have to be postponed until 2021, we recorded these acoustic tracks with our fans in mind. 'The Lockdown Sessions' is our way to stay in touch with everyone despite the global restrictions."

"The Lockdown Sessions" contains four tracks: "Unspoken", "Righteous Days" and an amazing version of the HUMBLE PIE classic "30 Days In The Hole", with these three exclusive unplugged versions also featuring as powerful rock tracks on the upcoming album, "Holy Ground". The EP rounds out with a stripped back version of "Fortunate Son", featuring drummer Deen Castronovo on lead vocals.

"The Lockdown Sessions" unmistakably proves that Glenn Hughes has already added his distinctive sound to THE DEAD DAISIES.

"As we all know, Glenn is a fantastic bassist and vocalist who is rightly referred to as 'The Voice Of Rock,'" Lowy says. "We really enjoyed ourselves with him at the studio and can hardly wait to present the new songs and current lineup live on stage."

"The Lockdown Sessions" track listing:

01. Unspoken (acoustic version)

02. Fortunate Son (live)

03. Righteous Days (acoustic version)

04. 30 Days In The Hole (acoustic version)

"Holy Ground" will be released on January 22, 2021. The album was recorded at La Fabrique Studios in the south of France with producer Ben Grosse. The follow-up to 2018's "Burn It Down", will be the band's first to feature Hughes (DEEP PURPLE, BLACK COUNTRY COMMUNION), who joined the group last year as its new bassist and vocalist, replacing John Corabi (MÖTLEY CRÜE) and Marco Mendoza (THIN LIZZY).

In an interview with "The Blairing Out With Eric Blair Show" at this past January's NAMM convention in Anaheim, California, Hughes spoke about how he came to be involved with THE DEAD DAISIES. He said: "They wanted someone in, and they were asking me about a year ago if I would be interested in doing this. And I've been doing the 'Glenn Hughes Performs Classic Deep Purple' [shows] for a couple of years, and I thought it would be appropriate for me to take a break from that and do something other than [that]. And I got together with the guys and we had a play. I've known Doug a long time, as you know. And it just fell together beautifully. It's a beautiful piece of music. I can't wait for people to hear it."

Asked what the new DEAD DAISIES material sounds like, Glenn said: "It's classic rock and it's a groovy album. It's got a lot of melodies to it. It's what you can imagine with me joining them — what could have happened and what has happened. It's a very interesting piece of music."

THE DEAD DAISIES 2020 are:

* Glenn Hughes (DEEP PURPLE, BLACK COUNTRY COMMUNION) - Lead Vocals/Bass Guitar

* Doug Aldrich (WHITESNAKE, DIO) - Guitar

* David Lowy (MINK, RED PHOENIX) - Guitar

* Deen Castronovo (JOURNEY, BAD ENGLISH, HARDLINE) – Drums

