THE DEAD DAISIES To Launch 'Live From Daisyland' Radio Show

Monsters Of Rock welcomes THE DEAD DAISIES to the radio airwaves. Their first radio show, titled "Live From Daisyland", with host Doug Aldrich, will go live this Wednesday, April 21 at 3 p.m. PST.

Monsters Of Rock Radio is home to music's greatest hard rock and heavy metal. If rock and roll is your religion, this is your house of worship. Monsters Of Rock is currently heard by over 600,000 listeners a day on the Dash Radio Network.

Influenced by 1970s rock, THE DEAD DAISIES have gone from strength to strength since their debut album in 2013, releasing five studio LPs and playing live to a growing army of fans worldwide. The band's current lineup includes Glenn Hughes (DEEP PURPLE, BLACK COUNTRY COMMUNION) on bass/vocals, Aldrich, Tommy Clufetos (BLACK SABBATH, OZZY OSBOURNE) on drums and David Lowy (RED PHOENIX, MINK) on guitar.

"Live From Daisyland" listeners will get insider access to all things DAISIES with a band member or two being in studio each week. You'll be able to listen to some amazing rock tunes along with some great stories, the latest DAISIES news, new releases, tour gossip, all live from either the studio or out on the road.

"We're thrilled to be partnering with Monsters Of Rock Radio, and I'm honoured to be the show's debut DJ," Aldrich said. "This is a first for us. There's lots of surprises and kick-ass playlists every week. We really hope you enjoy listening and as always, thanks for all your support."

Harlan Hendrickson, CEO of Monsters Of Rock Radio, added: "I'm excited to bring one of the most authentic bands in rock to the biggest and most authentic brand in live digital radio. Our partnership with Dash Radio gives rock fans global access to the best rock for free, 24 hours a day, seven days a week, and unencumbered by commercials."

Scott Keeney, CEO of Dash Radio, said: "Giving brands as iconic as Monsters Of Rock and THE DEAD DAISIES a 24/7 home to deliver the best audio programming live directly to fans is why we built Dash, I can't wait to welcome the members of THE DEAD DAISIES to Dash Radio and expand both brands."

The party starts at 3 p.m. PST Wednesday, April 21 and continues every Wednesday at the same time. "Live From Daisyland" will re-air on Sunday nights from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. PST immediately following Rudy Sarzo's show, "Six Degrees Of Sarzo".

You can listen at www.themonstersofrock.com.