THE DEAD DAISIES Release 'Like No Other' Short Film

THE DEAD DAISIES have released an inspiring new short film, "Like No Other". Joining the band on the road for three weeks, a journalist and videographer captured shows across the U.S. for the first time since the global pandemic stood the music industry on its head. Every night the band did what they do best: play great rock! The "Like No Other" short film reflects on past memories and modern-day heroes that instill hope and happiness to people around the world.

The world has gone a bit crazy of late with a lot of people feeling trapped and alone. Hard times often bring out the best in people and music has always been a healer. We all need to cherish the moments that make your heart skip a beat. As THE DEAD DAISIES frontman Glenn Hughes has said for decades: "Love is the answer and music is the healer. Let's rock and roll together."

THE DEAD DAISIES are about to kick off 20 nights of rock and comedy across the U.S. with a bill featuring rock trio THE BLACK MOODS and the host of "That Metal Show", comedian Don Jamieson. Come late October, the "Like No Other" world tour will see their return to the U.K. for the first time since 2018, with a set brimming with songs from their latest album, "Holy Ground", and so much more. Joining them on this leg as very special guests will be hard rockers THE QUIREBOYS. In November they set off to the rest of Europe, taking in Russia and traversing the continent until mid-December.

Hughes made his live debut with THE DEAD DAISIES on June 23 at Boca Black Box in Boca Raton, Florida.

THE DEAD DAISIES' current lineup also includes Doug Aldrich (DIO, WHITESNAKE) on guitar, Tommy Clufetos (BLACK SABBATH, OZZY OSBOURNE) on drums and David Lowy (RED PHOENIX, MINK) on guitar.

"Holy Ground" was released in January. Recorded at La Fabrique Studios in the south of France with producer Ben Grosse, the LP is the band's first to feature Hughes, who joined the group in 2019 as its new bassist and vocalist, replacing John Corabi (MÖTLEY CRÜE) and Marco Mendoza (THIN LIZZY).

Drummer Deen Castronovo announced his exit from THE DEAD DAISIES in January, two days after the band's publicist revealed that Clufetos will rejoin THE DEAD DAISIES when they hit the road in support of "Holy Ground". Clufetos previously toured with THE DEAD DAISIES in 2015.

In an interview with "The Blairing Out With Eric Blair Show", Hughes spoke about how he came to be involved with THE DEAD DAISIES. He said: "They wanted someone in, and they were asking me [in early 2019] if I would be interested in doing this. And I've been doing the 'Glenn Hughes Performs Classic Deep Purple' [shows] for a couple of years, and I thought it would be appropriate for me to take a break from that and do something other than [that]. And I got together with the guys and we had a play. I've known Doug a long time. And it just fell together beautifully. It's a beautiful piece of music."

Hughes told "That Jamieson Show" about the lyrical themes covered on "Holy Ground": "Since I've been clean and sober now almost 30 years, I think in PURPLE, in the '80s and '70s, I wrote about fiction. Then, when I got sober, the more time I have under my belt, and the years I have under my belt, I'm really, really honing in on life — what happens between life and death: fear, no fear, love, faith, hate, giving. And THE DEAD DAISIES album is one story after another.

"So the album is self-explanatory," Hughes added. "It's about autobiographical stuff. I do write stuff about what happens in my life. But I think people will hear it and they will relate to it, because they're probably going through the same [stuff] — whether it's fear or happiness or sadness or whatever. I'm a 'feelings' kind of dude."

