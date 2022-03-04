THE DEAD DAISIES Release 'Bustle And Flow (Live From Daisyland)'

THE DEAD DAISIES Release 'Bustle And Flow (Live From Daisyland)'

THE DEAD DAISIES have released "Bustle And Flow (Live From Daisyland)" which was recorded at the legendary Rock City music venue in Nottingham, England last year. It is the second release from THE DEAD DAISIES' "Live From Daisyland" series.

"Bustle And Flow (Live From Daisyland)" is injected with both the power and soul of Glenn Hughes's commanding vocals, attacking riffs, twin guitars and a heavy-hitting pulse of bass and drums catapult this live version of the band's chart topping single to streaming media services.

Said THE DEAD DAISIES guitarist Doug Aldrich: "Always great to play this song live. We had a blast on the U.K. tour last year and this song totally rocked the crowd. Nothing like an energetic audience to inspire us to deliver a full-on dose of rock."

The music video features footage from the 26-date "Like No Other" tour across the United States, England, and Wales and is a tribute to THE DAISIES' truly amazing fanbase. The video mixes epic live footage from the tour as well as some rare behind-the-scenes moments. The original album track video was created using unreal engine, and saw the introduction of the band's mascot Daisy and her freaky, dark traveling carnival surrounded by ravens.

In January, THE DEAD DAISIES announced the return of drummer extraordinaire Brian Tichy to the musical collective of Hughes, Aldrich and David Lowy.

Brian first joined THE DEAD DAISIES in 2013 during the U.S. "Uproar" tour and has regularly played with the band ever since, including highlights in Cuba, in Poland with an immense orchestra at the Woodstock Festival (Poland) and performed on the "Revolución" and "Make Some Noise" albums. He is also known for playing with WHITESNAKE, FOREIGNER and OZZY OSBOURNE, among others.

THE DEAD DAISIES' latest album, "Holy Ground", was released in January 2021. Recorded at La Fabrique Studios in the south of France with producer Ben Grosse, the LP is the band's first to feature Hughes, who joined the group in 2019 as its new bassist and vocalist, replacing John Corabi (MÖTLEY CRÜE) and Marco Mendoza (THIN LIZZY).

Drummer Deen Castronovo (JOURNEY) announced his exit from THE DEAD DAISIES in January 2021, two days after the band's publicist revealed that Tommy Clufetos (OZZY OSBOURNE, BLACK SABBATH) would rejoin THE DEAD DAISIES when they hit the road in support of "Holy Ground". Clufetos previously toured with THE DEAD DAISIES in 2015.

