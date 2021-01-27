THE DEAD DAISIES Have Already Written Follow-Up To 'Holy Ground' Album: 'It's F**king Mega', Says GLENN HUGHES

THE DEAD DAISIES have already completed writing the follow-up to the "Holy Ground" album, which was released last week. Recorded at La Fabrique Studios in the south of France with producer Ben Grosse, "Holy Ground" was THE DEAD DAISIES' first LP to feature Glenn Hughes, who joined the group in 2019 as its new bassist and vocalist, replacing John Corabi (MÖTLEY CRÜE) and Marco Mendoza (THIN LIZZY).

Speaking to "The Neil Jones Rock Show" on TotalRock Radio earlier today (Wednesday, January 27), Hughes said: "I've just been given the go-ahead to tell media — so you're getting kind of an exclusive today — I have written a whole new DAISIES album, a new one, between May and August. And we are going to get into that in the next three or four months. So the good news is for people that are enjoying 'Holy Ground' — the old DEAD DAISIES fans and the new ones, and the Glenn fans — there's gonna be a follow-up. And if I can say this to you, it's fucking mega — I'm so happy with it."

Glenn also talked about THE DEAD DAISIES' touring plans in support of "Holy Ground", all of which had previously been scrapped due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. He said: "As you know, the DAISIES love to play, and I love to do that. It's a strange time, because we keep getting these tours. And we had to cancel a European leg starting next week. And we were gonna do a U.K. run in April. Of course, that didn't materialize, because there's nowhere to play now. So we have to keep fingers crossed."

"The Neil Jones Rock Show"'s full interview with Hughes will be heard on the next episode of the program, heard Wednesdays at 6 p.m. U.K. time.

Over the weekend, Deen Castronovo confirmed that he had officially left THE DEAD DAISIES. The drummer announced his exit from the group two days after THE DEAD DAISIES' publicist revealed that Tommy Clufetos (BLACK SABBATH, OZZY OSBOURNE, ROB ZOMBIE, TED NUGENT, ALICE COOPER) will rejoin THE DEAD DAISIES when they hit the road in support of "Holy Ground". Clufetos previously toured with THE DEAD DAISIES in 2015.

Castronovo played on "Holy Ground" as well as on THE DEAD DAISIES's 2018 LP "Burn It Down".

In an interview with "The Blairing Out With Eric Blair Show" at last year's NAMM convention in Anaheim, California, Hughes spoke about how he came to be involved with THE DEAD DAISIES. He said: "They wanted someone in, and they were asking me [in early 2019] if I would be interested in doing this. And I've been doing the 'Glenn Hughes Performs Classic Deep Purple' [shows] for a couple of years, and I thought it would be appropriate for me to take a break from that and do something other than [that]. And I got together with the guys and we had a play. I've known Doug [Aldrich, THE DEAD DAISIES guitarist] a long time, as you know. And it just fell together beautifully."