THE DEAD DAISIES Collaborate With Dance/Rock Duo DANCE WITH THE DEAD On 'Unspoken' Remix

May 14, 2020 0 Comments

THE DEAD DAISIES Collaborate With Dance/Rock Duo DANCE WITH THE DEAD On 'Unspoken' Remix

THE DEAD DAISIES released their gripping single "Unspoken" last month, and it's the first song and video to land from their forthcoming LP, "Holy Ground". This week sees the arrival of a killer remix of the original, and it's a joint effort with dance/rock duo DANCE WITH THE DEAD. Inspired by '80s synths, "Unspoken" is given a powerhouse vibe laced with its super-charged vocals and energizing drums.

Justin Pointer from DANCE WITH THE DEAD says: "It was a great honor to work with such powerhouse legends in the industry, and we had a lot of fun working on this."

THE DEAD DAISIES X DANCE WITH THE DEAD "Unspoken" remix will be available worldwide tomorrow (Friday, May 15).

Influenced by 1970s and early 1980s rock, THE DEAD DAISIES' sound is soulful and accessible — equal parts of AEROSMITH, BAD COMPANY and FOREIGNER: muscular vocals, bluesy riffs, big choruses, powerful melodies and strong hooks. With stellar musicianship and pulverizing live shows, fans across the globe are discovering the band that is bringing back rock and roll.

"Holy Ground" is due later in the year via Spinefarm Records. The disc was recorded at La Fabrique Studios in the south of France with producer Ben Grosse. The follow-up to 2018's "Burn It Down" will be the band's first to feature Glenn Hughes (DEEP PURPLE, BLACK COUNTRY COMMUNION), who joined the group last year as its new bassist and vocalist, replacing John Corabi (MÖTLEY CRÜE) and Marco Mendoza (THIN LIZZY).

"Unspoken" was written during THE DEAD DAISIES' first studio session last summer. Glenn recalls: "I wrote the chorus while driving into Hollywood. I pulled over, turned on my iPhone and recorded the chorus. I transported myself back to 1972 just for a moment. The intro is the theme of the song. It's bombastic, primeval and haunting. This song is about letting go, getting past the fear, and to breathe again."

Last August, THE DEAD DAISIES released "Righteous Days", the band's first song to feature Hughes.

THE DEAD DAISIES 2020 are:

* Glenn Hughes (DEEP PURPLE, BLACK COUNTRY COMMUNION) - Lead Vocals/Bass Guitar
* Doug Aldrich (WHITESNAKE, DIO) - Guitar
* David Lowy (MINK, RED PHOENIX) - Guitar
* Deen Castronovo (JOURNEY, BAD ENGLISH, HARDLINE) – Drums



COMMENTS

To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).