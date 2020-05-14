THE DEAD DAISIES Collaborate With Dance/Rock Duo DANCE WITH THE DEAD On 'Unspoken' Remix

THE DEAD DAISIES released their gripping single "Unspoken" last month, and it's the first song and video to land from their forthcoming LP, "Holy Ground". This week sees the arrival of a killer remix of the original, and it's a joint effort with dance/rock duo DANCE WITH THE DEAD. Inspired by '80s synths, "Unspoken" is given a powerhouse vibe laced with its super-charged vocals and energizing drums.

Justin Pointer from DANCE WITH THE DEAD says: "It was a great honor to work with such powerhouse legends in the industry, and we had a lot of fun working on this."

THE DEAD DAISIES X DANCE WITH THE DEAD "Unspoken" remix will be available worldwide tomorrow (Friday, May 15).

Influenced by 1970s and early 1980s rock, THE DEAD DAISIES' sound is soulful and accessible — equal parts of AEROSMITH, BAD COMPANY and FOREIGNER: muscular vocals, bluesy riffs, big choruses, powerful melodies and strong hooks. With stellar musicianship and pulverizing live shows, fans across the globe are discovering the band that is bringing back rock and roll.

"Holy Ground" is due later in the year via Spinefarm Records. The disc was recorded at La Fabrique Studios in the south of France with producer Ben Grosse. The follow-up to 2018's "Burn It Down" will be the band's first to feature Glenn Hughes (DEEP PURPLE, BLACK COUNTRY COMMUNION), who joined the group last year as its new bassist and vocalist, replacing John Corabi (MÖTLEY CRÜE) and Marco Mendoza (THIN LIZZY).

"Unspoken" was written during THE DEAD DAISIES' first studio session last summer. Glenn recalls: "I wrote the chorus while driving into Hollywood. I pulled over, turned on my iPhone and recorded the chorus. I transported myself back to 1972 just for a moment. The intro is the theme of the song. It's bombastic, primeval and haunting. This song is about letting go, getting past the fear, and to breathe again."

Last August, THE DEAD DAISIES released "Righteous Days", the band's first song to feature Hughes.

THE DEAD DAISIES 2020 are:

* Glenn Hughes (DEEP PURPLE, BLACK COUNTRY COMMUNION) - Lead Vocals/Bass Guitar

* Doug Aldrich (WHITESNAKE, DIO) - Guitar

* David Lowy (MINK, RED PHOENIX) - Guitar

* Deen Castronovo (JOURNEY, BAD ENGLISH, HARDLINE) – Drums

