THE DEAD DAISIES Announce Summer 2022 European Tour; New Album To Arrive In August

THE DEAD DAISIES will kick off their summer in style with a massive pan-European jaunt that's set to radiate some heat. The first string of dates are a combination of arena and amphitheater shows with JUDAS PRIEST, FOREIGNER and WHITESNAKE, and performing at some of the most famous and coveted festivals such as Graspop Metal Meeting in Belgium and Hellfest in France. Kicking things off in Germany, the band will also play a series of headline performances. Rejoining THE DEAD DAISIES is drummer extraordinaire Brian Tichy who will unite with Glenn Hughes, Doug Aldrich and David Lowy for a massive dose of undiluted rock, the first in Europe since 2018. These will also be the first shows with this lineup.

"What a great way to start off 2022," said Tichy. "I'm excited to get behind the drum kit and do some powerful, groovy rocking with my good friends Doug Aldrich, Glenn Hughes and David Lowy in THE DEAD DAISIES! Looking forward to seeing you all out on tour this year!"

THE DEAD DAISIES promise to perform their hits, along with songs from their latest album, "Holy Ground", and a couple of new tracks from the upcoming album.

The band is currently in Los Angeles recording a new LP with producer Ben Grosse for an August release, with first single due out in late May to coincide with the tour. This will be THE DAISIES' sixth studio album.

Said Hughes: "Hey loved ones, we cannot wait to come to Europe this summer and play for you all once again. There are so many beautiful cities to visit along the way. We are currently making a new record, so who knows hopefully we can bring a couple of new songs to you too!"

Added Aldrich: "It's already been too long since we played live and I'm ready to go…. But first we are making the new record, we will see you soon! Get your tickets asap! We are coming for ya!!"

"Holy Ground" was released in January 2021. Recorded at La Fabrique Studios in the south of France with Grosse, the LP was the band's first to feature Hughes, who joined the group in 2019 as its new bassist and vocalist, replacing John Corabi (MÖTLEY CRÜE) and Marco Mendoza (THIN LIZZY).

Brian first joined THE DEAD DAISIES in 2013 during the U.S. "Uproar" tour and has regularly played with the band ever since, including highlights in Cuba, in Poland with an immense orchestra at the Woodstock Festival (Poland) and performed on the "Revolución" and "Make Some Noise" albums. He is also known for playing with WHITESNAKE, FOREIGNER and OZZY OSBOURNE, among others.

THE DEAD DAISIES summer 2022 European tour dates:

Jun. 03 - Stadtpark Freilichtbühne Hamburg, Germany (with FOREIGNER)

Jun. 04 - Spardawelt Freilichtbühne Killesberg Stuttgart, Germany (with FOREIGNER)

Jun. 05 - Buderus Arena Wetzlar, Germany (with FOREIGNER)

Jun. 08 - Zitadelle Spandau Berlin, Germany (with FOREIGNER)

Jun. 10 - Freilichtbühne Peißnitzinsel Halle (Saale), Germany (with FOREIGNER)

Jun. 11 - To Be Confirmed

Jun. 13 - Matrix Bochum, Germany

Jun. 14 - Hirsch Nuremberg, Germany

Jun. 16 - Schlossgarten / Schloss Bruchsal, Germany (with FOREIGNER)

Jun. 18 - Hellfest Clisson, France

Jun. 19 - Graspop Festival Dessel, Belgium

Jun. 22 - Rockhal Esch-Sur-Alzette, Luxembourg (with JUDAS PRIEST)

Jun. 23 - Garage Saarbrucken, Germany

Jun. 25 - God Save The Kouign Fest Penmarch, France

Jun. 27 - Zenith Munich, Germany (with JUDAS PRIEST)

Jun. 29 - Conrad Sohm Dornbirn, Austria

Jun. 30 - Komma Woergl, Austria

Jul. 02 - Fabrique Milan, Italy

Jul. 03 - Castello Di San Giusto Trieste, Italy

Jul. 06 - SRC Tasmajdan Belgrade, Serbia (with WHITESNAKE)

Jul. 08 - Masters Of Rock Vizovice, Czech Republic

Jul. 09 - Hype Park Krakow, Poland

Jul. 11 - Budapest Arena Budapest, Hungary, (with JUDAS PRIEST)

Jul. 12 - Dvorana Stozice Ljubljana, Slovenia (with JUDAS PRIEST)

Jul. 15 - Faliro Olympic Indoor Hall Athens, Greece (with JUDAS PRIEST)

Jul. 17 - Midalidare Rock Mogilovo, Bulgaria (with JUDAS PRIEST)

Jul. 18 - Arenele Romane Bucharest, Romania (with JUDAS PRIEST)

Jul. 19 - Skenderija Sarajevo, Bosnia (with WHITESNAKE)

Jul. 26 - Theatre Antique Vienne, France (with JUDAS PRIEST)

Jul. 27 - Z7 Pratteln, Switzerland

Jul. 28 - Substage Karlsruhe, Germany

Jul. 30 - Freilichtbuhne Peißnitzinsel Halle (Saale), Germany (with JUDAS PRIEST)

Jul. 31 - Rudolf Weber Arena Oberhausen, Germany (with JUDAS PRIEST)

Aug. 02 - Brose Arena (Bab Bamberg Arena MBH) Bamberg, Germany (with JUDAS PRIEST)

Aug. 05 - Time To Rock Festival Knislinge, Sweden

For more information, visit TheDeadDaisies.com.

