THE DEAD DAISIES Announce Return Of Drummer BRIAN TICHY

January 24, 2022 0 Comments

THE DEAD DAISIES have announced the return of drummer extraordinaire Brian Tichy to the musical collective of Glenn Hughes, Doug Aldrich and David Lowy.

Brian first joined THE DEAD DAISIES in 2013 during the U.S. "Uproar" tour and has regularly played with the band ever since, including highlights in Cuba, in Poland with an immense orchestra at the Woodstock Festival (Poland) and performed on the "Revolución" and "Make Some Noise" albums. He is also known for playing with WHITESNAKE, FOREIGNER and OZZY OSBOURNE, among others.

Said Tichy: "Well, what a nice way to start off 2022. I'm excited to get behind the drum kit and do some powerful, groovy rocking with my good friends Doug Aldrich, Glenn Hughes and David Lowy in THE DEAD DAISIES. Looking forward to seeing you all out on tour this year."

Lowy stated: "We are thrilled to have Brian return to the DAISIES fold. He is an exceptional drummer and it’s great to have him taking command of the engine room. Tommy has decided to step away from THE DEAD DAISIES to pursue his own solo projects. We're really looking forward to getting into the studio and hitting those global stages in 2022."

The band added: "A huge thank you to the amazing Tommy Clufetos for rocking out with us. It was awesome to have him as part of the band in 2021. We wish him well."

THE DEAD DAISIES' latest album, "Holy Ground", was released in January 2021. Recorded at La Fabrique Studios in the south of France with producer Ben Grosse, the LP is the band's first to feature Hughes, who joined the group in 2019 as its new bassist and vocalist, replacing John Corabi (MÖTLEY CRÜE) and Marco Mendoza (THIN LIZZY).

Drummer Deen Castronovo (JOURNEY) announced his exit from THE DEAD DAISIES in January 2021, two days after the band's publicist revealed that Clufetos would rejoin THE DEAD DAISIES when they hit the road in support of "Holy Ground". Clufetos previously toured with THE DEAD DAISIES in 2015.

