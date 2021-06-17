THE DEAD DAISIES Announce 'Like No Other' Summer/Fall 2021 U.S. Tour

THE DEAD DAISIES will embark on a U.S. tour in the late summer/early fall. Support on the "Like No Other" trek will come from the "rock and roll comedian" Don Jamieson.
The dates are as follows:
Sep. 10 - Apollo Theatre - Rockford, IL
Sep. 11 - The Forge - Joliet, IL
Sep. 13 - Pieres - Fort Wayne, IN
Sep. 14 - Agora Theatre - Cleveland, OH
Sep. 17 - Showplace Theater - Buffalo, NY
Sep. 18 - The Landis Theater - vineland, NJ
Sep. 20 - Sony Hall - New York, NY
Sep. 22 - Elevation 27 - Virginia Beach, VA
Sep. 24 - Culture Room - Ft. Lauderdale, FL
Sep. 25 - Janus Landing - St. Petersburg, FL
Sep. 27 - Pops - Sauget, IL
Sep. 29 - Granada Theatre - Dallas, TX
Sep. 30 - Rock Box - San Antonio, TX
Oct. 02 - Warehouse Live - Houston, TX
Oct. 03 - Come Take It Live - Austin, TX
Oct. 05 - The Marquee Theatre - Phoenix, AZ
Oct. 07 - The Ramona Main Stage - San Diego, CA
Oct. 09 - El Rey Theatre - Los Angeles, CA
Oct. 10 - Goldfield Placer - Sacramento, CA
Oct. 12 - Alberta Rose Theatre - Portland, OR
Oct. 15 - Neptune Theatre - Seattle, WA
Later this month, THE DEAD DAISIES will be dusting off the cobwebs by playing a series of warm-up dates where they finally get to showcase the band's new lineup which is eager to perform its first new music for fans since 2018.
Said bassist/vocalist Glenn Hughes: "We couldn't play for you in 2020 and we're really looking forward to seeing you in June/July for our 'Get Out Of The House' shows and then hit as many stages around the world as possible throughout the rest of the year. Love is the answer and music is the healer. Let's rock 'n' roll together."
"Get Out Of The House" tour dates:
Jun. 23 - Boca Raton, FL @ Boca Black Box
Jun. 25 - Nashville, TN @ The Mercy Lounge
Jun. 26 - Chattanooga, TN @ The Signal
Jun. 30 - Detroit, MI @ The Token Lounge
Jul. 02 - Columbus, OH @ The King of Clubs
Jul. 03 - Louisville, KY @ Diamond Concert Hall
Jul. 07 - Battle Creek, MI @ The Music Factory
Jul. 09 - Angola, IN @ The Eclectic Room
Jul. 10 - Harrison, OH @ Blue Note
Influenced by 1970s rock, THE DEAD DAISIES have gone from strength to strength since their debut album in 2013, releasing five studio LPs and playing live to a growing army of fans worldwide. The band's current lineup includes Hughes (DEEP PURPLE, BLACK COUNTRY COMMUNION) on bass/vocals, Doug Aldrich (DIO, WHITESNAKE) on guitar, Tommy Clufetos (BLACK SABBATH, OZZY OSBOURNE) on drums and David Lowy (RED PHOENIX, MINK) on guitar.
THE DEAD DAISIES' latest album, "Holy Ground", was released in January. Recorded at La Fabrique Studios in the south of France with producer Ben Grosse, the LP is the band's first to feature Hughes, who joined the group in 2019 as its new bassist and vocalist, replacing John Corabi (MÖTLEY CRÜE) and Marco Mendoza (THIN LIZZY).
Drummer Deen Castronovo announced his exit from THE DEAD DAISIES in January, two days after the band's publicist revealed that Clufetos will rejoin THE DEAD DAISIES when they hit the road in support of "Holy Ground". Clufetos previously toured with THE DEAD DAISIES in 2015.
So thrilled to announce we're kicking off the LIKE NO OTHER US TOUR in Sept 21 ?? Looking forward to busting out & delivering a monstrous dose of ROCK! Can't wait to see you all!?⚡️??
Check out the new dates here:https://t.co/0Pq4JiAaR2#TheDeadDaisies #LikeNoOther #USA pic.twitter.com/nOjwNDqWty
— The Dead Daisies (@TheDeadDaisies) June 17, 2021
