THE DEAD DAISIES Announce June/July 2021 U.S. Tour Dates

This June, THE DEAD DAISIES will be dusting off the cobwebs by playing a series of warm-up dates where they finally get to showcase the band's new lineup which is eager to perform its first new music for fans since 2018.

Said bassist/vocalist Glenn Hughes: "We couldn't play for you in 2020 and we're really looking forward to seeing you in June/July for our 'Get Out Of The House' shows and then hit as many stages around the world as possible throughout the rest of the year. Love is the answer and music is the healer. Let's rock 'n' roll together."

With more dates planned, but yet to be locked in due to COVID-19 restrictions, the band hope to immediately follow up with more shows in the U.S., Japan, Canada, Russia and Europe over the summer, autumn and winter months.

"Get Out Of The House" tour dates:

Jun. 23 - Boca Raton, FL @ Boca Black Box

Jun. 25 - Nashville, TN @ The Mercy Lounge

Jun. 26 - Chattanooga, TN @ The Signal

Jun. 30 - Detroit, MI @ The Token Lounge

Jul. 02 - Columbus, OH @ The King of Clubs

Jul. 03 - Louisville, KY @ Diamond Concert Hall

Jul. 07 - Battle Creek, MI @ The Music Factory

Jul. 09 - Angola, IN @ The Eclectic Room

Jul. 10 - Harrison, OH @ Blue Note

Influenced by 1970s rock, THE DEAD DAISIES have gone from strength to strength since their debut album in 2013, releasing five studio LPs and playing live to a growing army of fans worldwide. The band's current lineup includes Hughes (DEEP PURPLE, BLACK COUNTRY COMMUNION) on bass/vocals, Doug Aldrich (DIO, WHITESNAKE) on guitar, Tommy Clufetos (BLACK SABBATH, OZZY OSBOURNE) on drums and David Lowy (RED PHOENIX, MINK) on guitar.

THE DEAD DAISIES' latest album, "Holy Ground", was released in January. Recorded at La Fabrique Studios in the south of France with producer Ben Grosse, the LP is the band's first to feature Hughes, who joined the group in 2019 as its new bassist and vocalist, replacing John Corabi (MÖTLEY CRÜE) and Marco Mendoza (THIN LIZZY).

Drummer Deen Castronovo announced his exit from THE DEAD DAISIES in January, two days after the band's publicist revealed that Clufetos will rejoin THE DEAD DAISIES when they hit the road in support of "Holy Ground". Clufetos previously toured with THE DEAD DAISIES in 2015.