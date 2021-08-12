THE DARKNESS Releases Brand New Single 'Motorheart'

British rockers THE DARKNESS have unleashed the first taste and title track of their forthcoming opus "Motorheart", out November 19 via Cooking Vinyl.

Paying homage to a devoted sex robot, "Motorheart" growls, pounds and stomps with Rufus Taylor's drums, Frankie Poullain's bass and Justin and Dan Hawkins's guitars all turned up to 11, while Justin's trademark vocals soar to ever more earthquaking levels.

Regarding the single, Justin says: "'Motorheart' rocks harder than anything we've done before. It makes me happy and proud to crank it up and literally shake my Swiss chalet to its foundations. Dan did an awesome job on the production. It'll take your face off, but your skull will be grinning from meatus to meatus. Please, to enjoy."

"Motorheart" is a record of immeasurable rock and roll extravagance, and yet another masterpiece from England's favorite rock icons.

Released in a wide variety of formats, including standard and deluxe versions, both digitally and on CD. There's a heavyweight black vinyl album alongside limited-edition color LPs, an old-school cassette version. With exclusive bundles and signed editions to boot, it's the complete aural experience from THE DARKNESS, and a glorious addition to one of the most exciting canons in British rock music.

"Motorheart" track listing:

01. Welcome Tae Glasgae

02. It's Love, Jim

03. Motorheart

04. The Power And The Glory Of Love

05. Jussy's Girl

06. Sticky Situations

07. Nobody Can See Me Cry

08. Eastbound

09. Speed Of The Nite Time

10. You Don't Have To Be Crazy About Me… But It Helps *

11. It's A Love Thang (You Wouldn't Understand) *

12. So Long *

* bonus deluxe tracks

With a back catalogue overflowing with sonic gold and a live reputation that most bands can only dream of attaining, THE DARKNESS have established themselves as one of the most loved and important British rock bands of our time. Their last album, 2019's "Easter Is Cancelled", became the band's fourth Top 10 album in the U.K. while also topping the Official Charts Top 40 Rock Chart and the iTunes Rock Chart, alongside receiving swathes of critical praise.

THE DARKNESS will be showcasing the live potency of "Motorheart" on their extensive 22-date U.K. headline tour throughout November and December this year. A true spectacle to behold, fans will be treated to brand new songs from the album as well as hits from across their award-winning, platinum selling back catalogue. Support also comes from BRITISH LION, the side project of legendary IRON MAIDEN founder and bassist Steve Harris.

