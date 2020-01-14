THE DARKNESS Announces Spring 2020 North American Headlining Tour

British rockers THE DARKNESS will spread their "Easter Is Cancelled" message across North America on a headlining tour kicking off on April 13 in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada at Union Hall and wrapping on May 23 in Chicago, Illinois at Park West. THE DARKNESS will play its latest album, "Easter Is Cancelled", in full, followed by a set of their greatest hits and fan favorites. The shows promise to reflect the grand scope and vision of the new album alongside the band’s spectacular canon. Tickets go on sale Friday, January 17 at 10 a.m. local time.

Frontman Justin Hawkins states: "North America! We come to you again, humble in our mission but resolute in our purpose. Join with us in the benediction of ROCK, as we bring our 'Easter Is Cancelled' world tour to your spume-flecked shores. We cancelled Easter and now we are going to cancel your souls — let's reboot together in the epiphany that only 150% pure adrenalin can bring. You are me, I am you, and music is the river that will carry us to our destiny. P.S. concert tickets available at extremely reasonable prices from all usual outlets."

Artist pre-sale: Get early access to tickets with password "LOSTINROCK" from Wednesday, January 15 at 10:00 a.m. (your local time) to Thursday, January 16 at 10:00 p.m. (your local time).

Tour dates:

Apr. 13 - Edmonton, AB @Union Hall
Apr. 14 - Calgary, AB @The Palace Theater
Apr. 15 - Vancouver, BC @Vogue Theatre
Apr. 17 - Portland, OR @Wonder Ballroom
Apr. 18 - Seattle, WA @Showbox
Apr. 21 - San Francisco, CA @Regency Ballroom
Apr. 22 - Los Angeles, CA @The Novo
Apr. 24 - San Diego, CA @The Observatory – North Park
Apr. 25 - Tempe, AZ @Marquee Theatre
Apr. 28 - Houston, TX @The Studio at Warehouse Live
Apr. 29 - Dallas, TX @Granada Theater
May 01 - Concord, SC @Epicenter Festival*
May 02 - Atlanta, GA @Shaky Knees Festival*
May 03 - Birmingham, AL @Saturn
May 05 - Nashville, TN @Cannery Ballroom
May 06 - New Orleans, LA @Republic NOLA
May 08 - Fort Lauderdale, FL @Culture Room
May 09 - Daytona Beach, FL @Welcome To Rockville*
May 11 - Boston, MA @Royale
May 12 - Philadelphia, PA @Union Transfer
May 13 - New York, NY @Webster Hall
May 15 - Pittsburgh, PA @Rex Theater
May 16 - Columbus, OH @Sonic Temple Art & Music Festival*
May 17 - Detroit, MI @Majestic Theater
May 19 - Minneapolis, MN @Skyway Theatre
May 20 - Kansas City, MO @Truman
May 22 - St. Louis, MO @The Ready Room
May 23 - Chicago, IL @Park West

* Festival dates; not headlining shows

"Easter Is Cancelled" is THE DARKNESS's most diverse and exciting album yet, examining the role of the musician in the barbarous culture of the world today. At the heart of the tale is love, loss and heartbreak, where redemption is ultimately found in the brotherhood of band friendship and the power of the guitar.

Released in October, "Easter Is Cancelled" became the band's fourth Top 10 album, having achieved over three million streams on Spotify alone. The album was released to swathes of critical praise while the previous singles "Heart Explodes" and "Rock And Roll Deserves To Die" proved a radio hit on the playlists of BBC Radio 2, Absolute, Kerrang! and more. The hilarious video for "Rock And Roll Deserves To Die" has also individually surpassed one million views.

