THE DARKNESS Announces New Album 'Motorheart', Fall 2021 U.K. Tour

U.K. glam rock giants THE DARKNESS have announced a new album, "Motorheart", set for release on October 15 via Cooking Vinyl.

The LP is available for pre-order from the band's official store on exclusive formats and signed bundles, including deluxe CD with bonus tracks, exclusive color LP and tape. Fans who pre-order the album before Thursday, June 10 will have access to ticket pre-sales ahead of them going on public sale.

Drop the needle anywhere on "Motorheart" and be instantly transported from this moaning and weeping vale of tears to Elysian fields of rock where all hands are raised, the drinks — just as in the Club Tropicana of yore — are free, and everyone wears a pleasingly salacious grin. Does it rock? Is the sun hot? Has your partner's touch grown cold? THE DARKNESS are the Orwellian boot stamping on the flaccid face of limp rock, forever!

Brimming with their trademark blazing guitar riffs and solos, soaring falsetto and immeasurable rock 'n' roll extravagance, fans will get the first preview of THE DARKNESS's newest masterpiece when the first single is unveiled next month.

To celebrate the news of "Motorheart", the band will be heading out on a full U.K. tour in November and December this year with support coming from BRITISH LION, the side project of legendary IRON MAIDEN founder and bassist Steve Harris.

Justin Hawkins comments: "The time has come, the walrus said... to put your fookin pants on your head and rock like Satan is eating your private parts with a pointy fork! Yes, we, THE DARKNESS, are the fuck back on tour, praise Satan's better half... come and party with us like it's the last orders at the last chance saloon. Which it may well be, but I wouldn't like to comment any further on that. Get in kids, it's THE DARKNESS, wot you knows and luvs, plus BRITISH LION — Steve Harris's top rock band who are guaranteed to blow your socks straight up your welcoming arses. What a night! Delirium! Outfits, including hats! Denim that smells of hamsters! Who doesn't want that? See you down the front, connoisseurs of the finest that life has to offer..."

With a back catalog overflowing with sonic gold and a live reputation that most bands can only dream of attaining, THE DARKNESS have established themselves as one of the most loved and important British rock bands of our time. Their latest album, 2019's "Easter Is Cancelled", became the band's fourth Top 10 album in the U.K., while also topping the Official Charts Top 40 Rock chart and the iTunes Rock chart, alongside receiving swathes of critical praise.

"Motorheart" U.K. tour dates 2021

Nov. 17 - Brighton Dome, Brighton

Nov. 19 - Winter Gardens, Margate

Nov. 20 - O2 Academy, Bournemouth

Nov. 21 - Cliffs Pavillion, Southend

Nov. 23 - UEA, Norwich

Nov. 24 - Corn Exchange, Cambridge

Nov. 26 - The Hexagon, Reading

Nov. 27 - The Great Hall, Cardiff

Nov. 29 - The Great Hall, Exeter

Nov. 30 - G Live, Guilford

Dec. 02 - O2 Academy, Liverpool

Dec. 03 - Academy, Manchester

Dec. 04 - Bonus Arena, Hull

Dec. 06 - The Victoria, Stoke-on-Trent

Dec. 07 - O2 Academy, Bristol

Dec. 09 - Barrowlands, Glasgow

Dec. 10 - O2 Academy, Newcastle

Dec. 11 - O2 Academy, Leeds

Dec. 13 - Rock City, Nottingham

Dec. 14 - O2 Academy, Birmingham

Dec. 16 - O2 Shepherds Bush Empire, London

Dec. 17 - O2 Shepherds Bush Empire, London