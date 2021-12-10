THE DARKNESS Announces March/April 2022 North American Tour

British rockers THE DARKNESS have announced dates for their 2022 North American tour in support of their latest album, "Motorheart", which came out last month via Cooking Vinyl. The 34-date run will kick off on March 9 in San Diego and wrap on April 24 in Boston.

With a back catalog overflowing with sonic gold and a live reputation that most bands can only dream of attaining, fans will be treated to new songs from "Motorheart"'s joyous bombast as well as hits from THE DARKNESS's award-winning, platinum-selling music. THE DEAD DEADS will open for THE DARKNESS on all dates. Tickets and VIP upgrades go on sale Monday, December 13 at 10 a.m. local times via this location for tickets and via this location for VIP upgrades.

Frontman Justin Hawkins shares: "You there, in the Americas — hear me, and hear me well: THE DARKNESS know your pain, know that you have cried yourselves to sleep every night, bereft of quality English rock music. Well, desist from weeping and pull up your fully grown adult pants — salvation is upon you! As doctors, we UNDERSTAND the healing power of rock music and we have instructed our minions to make arrangements for us to visit your moderately distant shores. The cryogenically sealed Tupperware box of roadies has been set to 'Thor' and the mighty winged chariot has been dusted off. Remember — one lick of DARKNESS sweat and you will be cured — you will literally walk again, without COVID or anything! But what price freedom and eternal life, I hear you ask? To you sir, about thirty bucks (plus local taxes and booking fee). Now get the fuck in!"

"Motorheart" 2022 North American tour dates:

Mar. 09 - San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park

Mar. 10 - Las Vegas, NV @ House of Blues

Mar. 12 - Tempe, AZ @ Marquee Theatre

Mar. 13 - Santa Ana, CA @ The Observatory

Mar. 15 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Novo

Mar. 16 - San Francisco, CA @ The Regency Ballroom

Mar. 17 - Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater

Mar. 18 - Seattle, WA @ The Showbox

Mar. 20 - Vancouver, BC @ Vogue Theatre

Mar. 22 - Calgary, AB @ The Palace Theatre

Mar. 23 - Edmonton, AB @ Union Hall

Mar. 25 - Winnipeg, MB @ The Park Theatre

Mar. 26 - Minneapolis, MN @ Varsity Theater

Mar. 28 - Milwaukee, WI @ The Rave/Eagles Club – The Rave Hall

Mar. 29 - Detroit, MI @ The Majestic Theatre

Mar. 30 - Chicago, IL @ Park West

Apr. 01 - Sauget, IL @ Pop's Nighclub & Concert Venue

Apr. 02 - Kansas City, MO @ The Truman

Apr. 03 - Dallas, TX @ Granada Theater

Apr. 05 - Austin, TX @ Mohawk

Apr. 06 - Houston, TX @ Warehouse Live

Apr. 08 - Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl

Apr. 09 - Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade

Apr. 10 - Orlando, FL @ The Beacham Theatre

Apr. 12 - Tampa, FL @ The Ritz Ybor

Apr. 13 - Fort Lauderdale, FL @ Culture Room

Apr. 15 - Charlotte, NC @ Neighborhood Theatre

Apr. 16 - Warrendale, PA @ Jergel's Rhythm Grille

Apr. 18 - New York, NY @ Webster Hall

Apr. 19 - Toronto, ON @ Phoenix Concert Theatre

Apr. 20 - Buffalo, NY @ Town Ballroom

Apr. 22 - Asbury Park, NJ @ Asbury Lanes

Apr. 23 - Philadelphia, PA @ Brooklyn Bowl

Apr. 24 - Boston, MA @ Royale

"Motorheart" has been greeted with both critical acclaim and huge excitement from fans, who were titillated by a string of fantastic tracks and videos. Singles "It's Love, Jim", "Jussy's Girl", "Nobody Can See Me Cry" and "Motorheart" demonstrate an album of immeasurable rock and roll extravagance. "It's Love, Jim" is an all-out rock 'n' roll barrage, "Jussy's Girl" oozes melodic rock, "Nobody Can See Me Cry" is a high-octane riffola and the growling, pounding "Motorheart" brims with the band's trademark vocals and blazing guitars.

Loudwire dubs "Motorheart" "a full force rock 'n' roll bash," Kerrang! calls it "riff-filled and joyfully thrusting" and Billboard raves the "album helps solidify the band's legacy as one of the United Kingdom's preeminent rock acts of the past two decades." Alternative Press gushes, "On their seventh album, the four-piece are back at it, creating joyous, defiant rock that pummels and shakes," The Big Takeover praises, "'Motorheart'… is a glorious exercise in meaty arena rock guitar riffs and soaring falsetto vocals," The Aquarian enthuses, "The amazing 'Motorheart' (is) another eventual classic, with songs that should be chart toppers and radio staples" and Ultimate Classic Rock declares, "THE DARKNESS's rock 'n' roll sounds like one of the genre's last great hopes, all delivered with a wink, a smile and an armful of killer riffs."