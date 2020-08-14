THE DAMNED To Release 'The Rockfield Files' EP

August 14, 2020 0 Comments

THE DAMNED To Release 'The Rockfield Files' EP

In 1980 and 1981, THE DAMNED went to Rockfield for a series of sessions that eventually became "The Black Album", "Friday 13th" EP and "Strawberries". Their time there produced some of THE DAMNED's greatest musical moments and memorable stories of horses, cows, vampires, rifles and Lemmy.

In 2019, THE DAMNED returned to Rockfield studios to record the first new music since 2018's "Evil Spirits" album.

"The Rockfield Files" EP will be released on October 16 via Search And Destroy/Spinefarm.

"Keep 'Em Alive", the first single from "The Rockfield Files" EP, is available now with an accompanying music video shot from the perspective of a bee going about its business. Watch it below.

Bees are essential for pollinating crops, and in turn, human survival; 17 species are reportedly endangered in the U.K. — keep 'em alive!

During the recording of the EP, the lineup included three out of the four THE DAMNED members that were at the original sessions — David Vanian, Captain Sensible and Paul Gray. There was also Monty Oxymoron on keyboards and Pinch on drums. Unbeknown to the band, this was to be the last recording with the longtime drummer Pinch, who departed THE DAMNED after their legendary show at The London Palladium last Halloween.

For the first time, Tom Dalgety (ROYAL BLOOD, RAMMSTEIN, GHOST) took over the producer duties for the EP. He also mixed the tracks at his studio in Bath.

"The Rockfield Files" EP track listing:

01. Keep 'Em Alive
02. Manipulator
03. The Spider & The Fly
04. Black Is The Night

The EP will be available in black and psychedelic swirl limited-edition vinyl.


COMMENTS

To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).