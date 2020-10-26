THE CULT's BILLY DUFFY Lists Hollywood Hills House For $3.8 Million

According to the Los Angeles Times, THE CULT guitarist Billy Duffy has listed his house in Hollywood Hills, California for $3.8 million.
Duffy bought the four-bedroom, four-bathroom home four years ago for $2.63 million.
Located close to the famous Sunset Strip, the property is described in its official listing as an "architectural gem."
THE CULT recently entered the legendary Rockfield Studios in Wales to begin recording its new album. The band's follow-up to 2016's "Hidden City" is being helmed by producer Tom Dalgety, who has previously worked with GHOST and ROYAL BLOOD, among others.
Last December, singer Ian Astbury told Atlantic City Weekly that THE CULT was planning to work on new music in 2020.
"Hidden City" was released in February 2016 via Cooking Vinyl. The follow-up to 2012's "Choice Of Weapon" was written by Astbury and Duffy and was produced by Bob Rock, who has previously worked with METALLICA and MÖTLEY CRÜE.
In early May, it was announced that THE CULT had inked a deal with Black Hill Records.
THE CULT spent most of 2019 touring in celebration of the 30th anniversary of its "Sonic Temple" album. The LP catapulted THE CULT into superstar status and remains their most commercially successful release. It has sold over 1.5 million copies in the U.S. alone and was certified platinum in 1990. It made it to No. 10 on the Billboard chart, and several of the album's songs remain rock-radio staples to this day.
Billy Duffy's Hollywood Hills Midcentury https://t.co/D7AcBauhNY
— Los Angeles Times (@latimes) October 26, 2020
COMMENTS
To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).