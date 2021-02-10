THE BLACK CROWES 'Virtual Town Hall' To Air On SiriusXM

On Monday, February 22 at 5 p.m. EST and PST, SiriusXM's Classic Rewind (channel 25) will air a Virtual Town Hall with THE BLACK CROWES to celebrate the release of the 30th-anniversary edition of "Shake Your Money Maker".

Brothers and band con-founders Chris and Rich Robinson will sit down with acclaimed journalist David Fricke and SiriusXM subscribers for a question-and-answer session, while playing back some of the music.

Check out a preview of the Virtual Town Hall below.

Rebroadcasts (all times EsT):

Tuesday, February 23 at 10 a.m. and 10 p.m.

Wednesday, February 24 at 3 p.m.

Thursday, February 25 at noon

Friday, February 26 at 9 a.m.

Saturday, February 27 at 6 a.m. and 6 p.m.

Sunday, February 28 at 9 p.m.

"Shake Your Money Maker" will be re-released in multi-formats sets on February 26 through UMe/American Recordings. The album, fueled by singles "Jealous Again", "Twice As Hard", "She Talks To Angels" and a cover of fellow Georgian Otis Redding's "Hard To Handle", has sold over five million copies.

THE BLACK CROWES plan to hit the road this summer on "The Black Crowes Present: Shake Your Money Maker" tour and will play "Shake Your Money Maker" in its entirety, plus all of their hits.

The new lineup of THE BLACK CROWES played two concerts in November 2019 — in West Hollywood, California and in New York City.

Joining Chris and Rich Robinson in THE BLACK CROWES's current incarnation are EARTHLESS guitarist Isaiah Mitchell, former TEDESCHI TRUCKS BAND bassist Tim Lefebvre along with ONCE AND FUTURE BAND members Joel Robinow on keyboards and Raj Ojha on drums.

