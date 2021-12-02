THE BLACK CROWES To Return To Las Vegas Over SUPER BOWL Weekend

THE BLACK CROWES will return to Las Vegas over Super Bowl weekend for a two-night stand. Dubbed "Twice As Hard", the shows will take place on Friday, February 11 and Saturday, February 12 at the House Of Blues.

Tickets for THE BLACK CROWES' February 2022 shows in Las Vegas go on sale to the general public this Friday, December 3 at 10 a.m. PT via LiveNation.com. A pre-sale is currently underway using the TWICEASHARD as the code.

THE BLACK CROWES played two shows at the House Of Blues in Las Vegas last month — on November 18 and 19. It marked the band's final shows of the year.

Produced by Live Nation, THE BLACK CROWES' 37-date "Shake Your Money Maker" tour ended on September 25 at Bethel Woods Center for the Arts in Bethel, New York.

Joining Chris and Rich Robinson in the new BLACK CROWES lineup are longtime bassist Sven Pipien, who played with the band live from 1997 up until the band's hiatus in 2015, along with Brian Griffin on drums, Joel Robinow on keyboards and Isaiah Mitchell on guitar, plus backup singers Mackenzie Adams and Leslie Grant.

Rich told Cleveland.com that he and his brother wanted to re-start THE BLACK CROWES with a clean slate. "There was a strong agenda in the band [previously] to keep Chris and I apart and keep Chris and I fighting," he said. "We just didn't want to have to deal with any of that negative [stuff], so it had to be this way in order for it to be what we want."

"Shake Your Money Maker" was re-released in multi-formats sets in February through UMe/American Recordings. The album, fueled by singles "Jealous Again", "Twice As Hard", "She Talks To Angels" and a cover of fellow Georgian Otis Redding's "Hard To Handle", has sold over five million copies.

Chris Robinson recently confirmed to SiriusXM's "Trunk Nation With Eddie Trunk" that there are tentative plans to record a new BLACK CROWES album.