THE BLACK CROWES To Kick Off 'Budweiser Stage At Home' Televised Series

May 25, 2020 0 Comments

Live Nation Canada and Budweiser have announced "Budweiser Stage At Home", a weekly one-hour concert experience for fans to enjoy in the comfort of their own home. The iconic waterfront music venue will be transported from downtown Toronto into the homes of Canadians from coast to coast.

The series premiere will feature THE BLACK CROWES with THE TREWS and hosted by Juno-nominated musician and "Rogers Hometown Hockey" host Tara Slone. Beginning Saturday, May 30 at 8 p.m., music fans can watch the special weekly concert series each Saturday on Citytv and Citytv.com. The events will also be available to stream on the Citytv iOS and AppleTV apps as well as Live Nation's Live From Home platform.

"Budweiser Stage has a long, rich history as one of North America's premier concert destinations, and we know how important music is to people, especially at a difficult time. We wanted to keep the summer concert season going, even when we have to be apart," said Riley O'Connor, chairman, Live Nation Canada. "Live Nation Canada is proud to present 'Budweiser Stage At Home' to keep our fans connected with live music. Live Nation continues to be the leader in the presentation of live music performances and looks forward to when we can all celebrate together at a live concert."

"Budweiser Stage At Home" elevates the home streaming experience by delivering fully produced shows from this iconic venue. The series will celebrate music and the connection it creates as we head into another great Canadian summer. The hour-long specials will be performed remotely and feature performances and interviews with artists who were set to play Budweiser Stage this season or have previously performed at the venue. The second episode will feature Canadian favorites BLUE RODEO and Alan Doyle on June 6. Further artist performance announcements are coming in the following weeks.

"The month of May has always been the kick-off to summer with the opening of Budweiser Stage. However, during these unprecedented times we've all had to change how we live our lives. But it hasn't changed Budweiser's commitment to its community," said Todd Allen, vice president, marketing, Labatt Breweries of Canada. "'Budweiser Stage At Home' allows us to elevate the at home music experience while creating great moments for friends to celebrate at a distance."

Although this season may look different, "Budweiser Stage At Home" hopes to continue sharing music and entertainment with its community of fans.

