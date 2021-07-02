THE BLACK CROWES' RICH ROBINSON Says It Was 'Difficult' To Watch His Kids In Isolation During COVID-19 Quarantine

THE BLACK CROWES guitarist Rich Robinson, who is the father of five children under the age of 11, spoke to New York's Q104.3 radio station about what the best and worst things have been about being in quarantine for most of the last 17 months. He responded (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "The best of it was being able to really spend a full year and a half or more with my kids without having to leave and watch them grow. But, unfortunately, because of COVID, the isolation was hard to watch them not be able to have a typical school or their friends, and things like that, as readily available. It was really kind of difficult for them, and that was difficult for me to see. But also, as a family, we became even closer and closer, just to be able to spend all this time together."

Robinson has been at the forefront of rock 'n' roll for nearly three decades, ever since his high school days when he co-founded THE BLACK CROWES. Heralded as one of the best live rock acts, THE BLACK CROWES went on to sell over 35 million albums and churn out several charting singles, including "Hard To Handle" and "She Talks To Angels", which Robinson wrote the music for at the tender age of 15. Robinson continued to forge his indelible music legacy as the founder and guitarist for THE MAGPIE SALUTE, whose 2018 studio album debut "High Water I" earned instant critical acclaim, while also reuniting with his brother Chris for THE BLACK CROWES "Shake Your Money Maker" 30th-anniversary tour in 2021.

Joining Chris and Rich in the new BLACK CROWES lineup are returning bassist Sven Pipien, who played with the band live from 1997 up until the band's hiatus in 2015, along with Brian Griffin on drums, Joel Robinow on keyboards and Isaiah Mitchell on guitar, plus backup singers Mackenzie Adams and Leslie Grant.

THE BLACK CROWES' rescheduled tour will kick off on July 20 and July 21 at Nashville's Ascend Amphitheatre and include 37 dates over a two-month period, concluding on September 25 at Bethel Woods in Bethel, New York.

THE BLACK CROWES' debut LP, "Shake Your Money Maker", was re-released in multi-formats sets in February through UMe/American Recordings. The album, fueled by singles "Jealous Again", "Twice As Hard", "She Talks To Angels" and a cover of fellow Georgian Otis Redding's "Hard To Handle", has sold over five million copies.

