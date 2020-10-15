THE BLACK CROWES' RICH ROBINSON Honored With New GRETSCH Signature Guitar

Gretsch has honored the immensely talented Rich Robinson with the all-new G6136T Rich Robinson Signature Magpie With Bisgby.

Robinson has been at the forefront of rock 'n' roll for nearly three decades, ever since his high school days when he co-founded THE BLACK CROWES. Heralded as one of the best live rock acts, THE BLACK CROWES went on to sell over 35 million albums and churn out several charting singles, including "Hard To Handle" and "She Talks To Angels", which Robinson wrote the music for at the tender age of 15. Robinson continued to forge his indelible music legacy as the founder and guitarist for THE MAGPIE SALUTE, whose 2018 studio album debut "High Water I" earned instant critical acclaim, while also reuniting with his brother Chris for THE BLACK CROWES "Shake Your Money Maker" 30th-anniversary tour in 2021.

Summoning the light and dark of thundering tones, the G6136T Rich Robinson Signature Magpie With Bigsby pays homage to an artist who commands the utmost respect.

A veritable hollow body cannon, this signature Falcon-style guitar features a highly resonant 3-ply maple body with solid spruce top and 1959-style trestle bracing with a spruce block under the bridge, and oversized F-holes for explosive sonic projection and maximum feedback control. A 12"-radius ebony fingerboard with 22 medium frets and mother of pearl Neo-Classic inlays tops off a maple neck for playability as impressive as its style.

A TV Jones Classic humbucking bridge pickup provides pristine highs and stout lows with balanced harmonics, while a Broad'Tron BT65 neck pickup drives the guitar's unique voice with a robust and punchy midrange and an uncommonly smooth high-end. The control layout — separate bridge and neck volume knobs, three-way position toggle switch, master tone and master volume with treble bleed circuit — allows for infinite tonal variations.

The G6136T is the epitome of style with a Raven's Breast Blue gloss lacquer finish, silver pickguard adorned with Magpie logo, silver sparkle body and neck binding and nickel hardware.

Other premium features include Grover Imperial tuning machines, amber jeweled G-arrow control knobs, bone nut, Adjusto-Matic bridge with pinned ebony base and string-thru Bigsby B6 tailpiece. A hardshell case is also included.

For more information, visit www.gretschguitars.com.