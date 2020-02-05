THE BLACK CROWES' RICH ROBINSON Denies Turning Down JIMMY PAGE's Offer To Collaborate On New Music

THE BLACK CROWES guitarist Rich Robinson has refuted Steve Gorman's claim that he turned down an offer to write music with Jimmy Page.

In his book "Hard To Handle: The Life And Death Of The Black Crowes", Gormam said that he learned from Page that the legendary LED ZEPPELIN guitarist wanted to write songs with the Robinson brothers for what at the time was supposed to be THE BLACK CROWES' next record, but that Rich blew him off with a "No thanks! … We don't need more songs." "I was insulted," Page allegedly said to the drummer, who furiously called THE CROWES' manager and told him, "I'm driving to Connecticut, and I'm going to kill Rich in his home."

Speaking to U.K.'s Classic Rock magazine, Robinson said that there is no validity to Gorman's account. "Absolutely not true," Rich said. "I remember having conversations with Jimmy, telling him: 'Hey, if you ever wanted to make a record or do anything, I would love to help in any way I can.' Jimmy's a brilliant musician, a brilliant person. I loved playing with him."

He continued: "Jimmy Page wants to write songs for me, and I'm gonna say: 'You know what, Jimmy? LED ZEPPELIN was all right, but I'm not gonna do it'? It's the most absurd thing I've heard in my life."

In October 1999, Page teamed up with THE BLACK CROWES for a two-night performance of material from the LED ZEPPELIN catalogue and old blues and rock standards. A live album, "Live At The Greek", was recorded during these shows and released in February 2000. The set was dominated by LED ZEPPELIN tunes, along with a mix of classic blues nuggets and covers of FLEETWOOD MAC and Page's first group, THE YARDBIRDS. (Due to contractual obligations, no CROWES songs were included.)

Gorman is not involved in THE BLACK CROWES' upcoming reunion tour, which is scheduled to kick off on June 17 at Austin's Austin360 Amphitheater in Austin wrap on September 19 at the Forum in L.A. Joining Chris and Rich Robinson will be a all new lineup of THE CROWES featuring EARTHLESS guitarist Isaiah Mitchell, former TEDESCHI TRUCKS BAND bassist Tim Lefebvre along with ONCE AND FUTURE BAND members Joel Robinow on keyboards and Raj Ojha on drums.