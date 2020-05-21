THE BLACK CROWES' Reunion Tour Postponed To 2021

May 21, 2020 0 Comments

THE BLACK CROWES' summer 2020 tour celebrating the 30th anniversary of their 1990 debut album, "Shake Your Money Maker" has been officially postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic which is sweeping the globe. The trek was scheduled to start on June 17 at Austin's Austin360 Amphitheater in Austin wrap on September 19 at the Forum in Los Angeles.

On Wednesday (May 20), the band released the following statement via social media: "While Chris, Rich and the band were so excited to play for you all this summer, the North American Shake Your Money Maker 30th Anniversary tour dates are being rescheduled to 2021 in the interest of everyone’s health and safety. Hold on to your tickets as they will be honored at the new show dates. Keep an eye on this space and www.theblackcrowes.com for more information, to be announced soon. The whole band and crew can’t wait to get back on the road as soon as its safe. Much love #TBC"

The new lineup of THE BLACK CROWES played two concerts in November — in West Hollywood, California and in New York City.

Joining Chris and Rich Robinson in THE BLACK CROWES's current incarnation are EARTHLESS guitarist Isaiah Mitchell, former TEDESCHI TRUCKS BAND bassist Tim Lefebvre along with ONCE AND FUTURE BAND members Joel Robinow on keyboards and Raj Ojha on drums.

Last month, Chris and Rich admitted that they were in no rush to jump back into the studio to make a new BLACK CROWES album.

Rich told Classic Rock: "I have a bunch of stuff, but we want to make sure we do this properly. We want to make sure we can do this before we get into a studio and make a record. That would be cool, but right now this is what we're focused on."

Asked if he wants to make a new CROWES album, Chris said: "I don't know. Yeah. Maybe. I definitely think Rich and I will write songs together in our future. I don't know how, when and where. But if Rich has songs, I'm down to hear them and do what I do. But I don't think we can do that until we see how this [tour] goes."

Chris and Rich met for the first time in six years over breakfast at L.A.'s famed Chateau Marmont hotel in the early summer of 2019. The brothers brought their respective kids, marking their first time some of the cousins had ever met each other. "They're, like, 'Holy shit. We're having breakfast with Uncle Rich and my cousins. This has never happened in our lives,'" Chris recalled. "Shit like that will open your heart."

Chris went on to explain why the brothers decided to move ahead without any of the previous members of the CROWES in the band. "It was the first thing on the table," he said. "Rich and I agreed on it. We just want to start with a clean slate. I'm not putting the blame on anyone else, I'm responsible for my own negative interactions with the rest of the band. But we didn't want to trigger anything. One little thing, and you're back to fighting on the bus in 2006, you know what I mean?"

Rich also dismissed accusations that this reunion tour is nothing more than a cynical cash grab.

"If it was just about money, we'd have done it years ago when people were calling and saying, 'There's a lot of money on the table.'" Rich said. "I'm far more interested in having a relationship with my brother again."

