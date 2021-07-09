THE BLACK CROWES PARTNER With THE CODA COLLECTION To Release New Film 'Brothers Of A Feather'

July 9, 2021 0 Comments

THE BLACK CROWES PARTNER With THE CODA COLLECTION To Release New Film 'Brothers Of A Feather'

THE BLACK CROWES have joined forces with The Coda Collection to premiere "Brothers Of A Feather", a new film celebrating the welcomed 2020 reunion of the Robinson brothers as well as three superb concert and studio performance programs which present the band at the peak of their power. The partnership culminates today with the release of "Brothers Of A Feather", which captures THE BLACK CROWES founders Chris and Rich Robinson reuniting as a duo at an intimate, sold-out concert from San Francisco on March 6, 2020 — just prior to the pandemic shutdown. Never before seen in full, the intimate, stripped-down arrangements of CROWES standards such as "She Talks To Angels", "Remedy" and "Wiser Time" give the music's lyrics and structures a welcomed new perspective. "Brothers of a Feather" is available to stream in full exclusively on The Coda Collection beginning July 9.

Over the past few weeks, The Coda Collection has dug into its vast archive and presented unforgettable moments from THE BLACK CROWES' illustrious career. Additional films in this series include "Live at Landgraaf 1993", which showcases the band's ferocious live set in the Netherlands in the immediate aftermath of the release of their acclaimed second studio album "The Southern Harmony And Musical Companion". Ferocious renditions of favorites such as "No Speak, No Slave", "Thorn In My Pride" and "Jealous Again" stand among the many highlights of this superb performance, which is available on The Coda Collection now.

Also available to stream now is 1996's "Amsterdam Sessions", which was filmed at a recording studio in Holland. The program provides an intimate look at the band showcasing highlights of the band's third and fourth LPs while providing an intimate portrait of the group's creative interplay. Performances include inspired renditions of "Downtown Moneywaster", "How Much For Your Wings" and "Evil Eye".

"Live At Landgraaf 1990" showcases the group's European debut on behalf of the release of their first album "Shake Your Money Maker". High-energy performances of classics such as "Hard To Handle" thrilled the massive audience and proved to be one of the high performances of the famed Pinkpop festival.

Launched at the beginning of 2021, The Coda Collection is a subscription streaming offering featuring an exclusive, curated selection of the most iconic music documentaries, concert films, and episodic series spanning decades and genres via Amazon Prime video channels paired with a complementary website exploring new perspectives on music.

The Coda Collection is available to Amazon Prime members in the U.S. now for $4.99 per month, with a free seven-day trial, and will roll out globally throughout the rest of the year.

To explore The Coda Collection and to sign up for a free seven-day trial, visit www.codacollection.co.


COMMENTS

To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).