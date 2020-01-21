THE BLACK CROWES' CHRIS And RICH ROBINSON To Perform At 'Love Rocks NYC' Concert

According to Rolling Stone, THE BLACK CROWES' Chris and Rich Robinson are among the artists who will perform at the fourth annual "Love Rocks NYC" concert, set to take place March 12 at the Beacon Theatre in New York. Also scheduled to appear are Dave Matthews, Jackson Browne, Cyndi Lauper, Warren Haynes, Leon Bridges, Macy Gray, Jimmi Vaughan and Ivan Neville.

"Love Rocks" raises money for God's Love We Deliver, an organization that cooks and home-delivers nutritious, medically tailored meals for people too sick to shop or cook for themselves. The concert, which has become one of the premiere benefit concerts in the country, is known for hosting riveting performances, and unique artist collaborations from many of the world's most talented and revered artists. Each year, on the stage at the historic Beacon Theatre, artists, actors and the audience are brought together for one common goal: to help feed New Yorkers who are too sick to cook or shop for themselves, and do it through the healing power of live music.

"It's been amazing to see the public's incredible response to 'Love Rocks NYC' and to our beneficiary, God's Love We Deliver," the event's co-executive producer, Greg Williams, said in a statement. "There is no roadmap for putting on a concert of this kind. It comes down to a terrific team, a wonderful charity, very hard work and everyone being in it for the right reasons. It's been an honor, a privilege and a game changer for me to be involved in this project on an annual basis."

"When we started 'Love Rocks NYC' four years ago, there was never a thought that it would become one of the most anticipated concerts of the year," added co-executive producer John Varvatos. "All of these incredible artists give their time, talent, passion, and hearts for this amazing cause. Music is a connecter that brings the artists, fans, and people in need together."

Tickets go on sale on Friday, January 24 at 10 a.m. ET.

Photo credit: Josh Cheuse