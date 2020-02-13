THE BLACK CROWES' CHRIS And RICH ROBINSON Launch BROTHERS OF A FEATHER Acoustic Tour In London: Video, Setlist

THE BLACK CROWES' Chris and Rich Robinson launched a short acoustic tour under the BROTHERS OF A FEATHER banner last night (Wednesday, February 12) at Omeara in London, England.
The 13-song set included three songs from THE BLACK CROWES' "Shake Your Money Maker" album, as well as select cuts from "The Southern Harmony And Musical Companion", "Amorica", "Three Snakes and One Charm", "By Your Side", "Lions" and "Warpaint". Chris and Rich also played two covers: MANASSAS's "So Many Times" and LITTLE FEAT's "Willin'".
Setlist:
01. Jealous Again
02. Twice as Hard
03. Wiser Time
04. Thorn in My Pride
05. Good Friday
06. Horsehead
07. Hotel Illness
08. Whoa Mule
09. So Many Times
10. Soul Singing
11. She Talks to Angels
12. Remedy
Encore:
13. Willin'
The BROTHERS OF A FEATHER tour will include one more show in Europe — in Amsterdam on Saturday (February 15) — before hitting the U.S. for nine additional dates.
The trek is taking place ahead of THE CROWES' tour this summer celebrating the 30th anniversary of "Shake Your Money Maker".
THE BLACK CROWES played two reunion shows in November — in West Hollywood, California and in New York City.
Joining Chris and Rich in the new BLACK CROWES lineup are EARTHLESS guitarist Isaiah Mitchell, former TEDESCHI TRUCKS BAND bassist Tim Lefebvre along with ONCE AND FUTURE BAND members Joel Robinow on keyboards and Raj Ojha on drums.
THE BLACK CROWES' upcoming tour will mark Chris and Rich's first shows together since 2013. The group will perform its multi-platinum 1990 debut album in its entirety, along with a smattering of other hits and favorites.
The official tour kicks off properly on June 17 at Austin's Austin360 Amphitheater in Austin wraps on September 19 at the Forum in L.A.
Regarding the decision to enlist all-new members for THE BLACK CROWES' reunion, Chris told Rolling Stone: "That was the first thing Rich and I agreed on. We don't want anyone from the solo groups. We don't want anyone from the past." Rich added: "In order to make this work. To give Chris and I the space to…" Chris interjected: "Be here right now."
Chris told Rolling Stone the new tour will hearken back to THE BLACK CROWES' original style, explaining: "I think this is pure. We went off into a lot of things. There's no jamming. There's no extraneous stuff. This is the purest BLACK CROWES that people first [heard]. I hope we reconnect with some people who lost their way with us because of all of our other shit we were doing."
Rich spoke frankly about the obvious family politics in reuniting with his older brother, saying "No one is here to be a dick. We love this music. We're musicians. We're brothers. We love each other. We love this opportunity. Changing the context with Chris and I and all new people is a much healthier place for us."
#BrothersOfAFeather pic.twitter.com/tllQfRGC29
— TheBlackCrowes (@theblackcrowes) February 13, 2020
COMMENTS
To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).