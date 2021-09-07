THE BLACK CROWES Announce Two Special Shows At House Of Blues In Las Vegas

THE BLACK CROWES will play two special shows in Las Vegas this fall.

The November 18 and November 19 concerts at the House Of Blues will see the band perform debut album, "Shake Your Money Maker", in its entirety to celebrate the LP's 30th anniversary, along with "all the hits" from the rest of their catalog.

Tickets for both shows will go on sale on Friday, September 10 at 1 p.m. EDT/10 a.m. PDT. A band presale will launch today (Tuesday, September 7) at 12 p.m. PT and end on Thursday, September 9 at 10 p.m. PDT. A Live Nation pre-sale will run from September 8 at 10 a.m. PDT to September 9 at 10 a.m. PDT.

Produced by Live Nation, THE BLACK CROWES' 37-date "Shake Your Money Maker" tour will end on September 25 at Bethel Woods Center for the Arts in Bethel, New York.

Joining Chris and Rich Robinson in the new BLACK CROWES lineup are longtime bassist Sven Pipien, who played with the band live from 1997 up until the band's hiatus in 2015, along with Brian Griffin on drums, Joel Robinow on keyboards and Isaiah Mitchell on guitar, plus backup singers Mackenzie Adams and Leslie Grant.

Rich told Cleveland.com that he and his brother wanted to re-start THE BLACK CROWES with a clean slate. "There was a strong agenda in the band [previously] to keep Chris and I apart and keep Chris and I fighting," he said. "We just didn't want to have to deal with any of that negative [stuff], so it had to be this way in order for it to be what we want."

"Shake Your Money Maker" was re-released in multi-formats sets in February through UMe/American Recordings. The album, fueled by singles "Jealous Again", "Twice As Hard", "She Talks To Angels" and a cover of fellow Georgian Otis Redding's "Hard To Handle", has sold over five million copies.

Chris Robinson recently confirmed to SiriusXM's "Trunk Nation With Eddie Trunk" that there are tentative plans to record a new BLACK CROWES album.