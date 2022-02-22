THE BLACK CROWES Announce Spring/Summer 2022 North American Leg Of 'Shake Your Money Maker' Tour

THE BLACK CROWES have announced a 2022 North American tour celebrating their classic 1990 debut album, "Shake Your Money Maker".

The 34-date trek will kick off on June 9 and run through July 24 before picking up again on August 13 and concluding on August 27.

THE BLACK CROWES will perform "Shake Your Money Maker" in its entirety, along with "all the hits."

Tickets will go on sale on Friday, February 25 at 10:00 a.m. local time.

THE BLACK CROWES 2022 tour dates:

June 09 - Fort Lauderdale, FL @ Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino

June 11 - Jacksonville, FL @ Daily’s Place

June 12 - Charleston, SC @ Credit One Stadium

June 15 - Tuscaloosa, AL @ Tuscaloosa Amphitheater

June 16 - Huntsville, AL @ The Orion Amphitheater

June 18 - Wilmington, NC @ Live Oak Bank Pavilion

June 19 - Alpharetta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

June 22 - Portsmouth, VA @ Atlantic Union Bank Pavilion

June 23 - Vienna, VA @ Wolf Trap Center for the Performing Arts

June 25 - Canandaigua, NY @ CMAC

June 27 - Bridgeport, CT @ Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater

June 29 - Lenox, MA @ Tanglewood

June 30 - Asbury Park, NJ @ Stone Pony Summerstage

July 02 - Atlantic City, NJ @ Borgata Spa & Resort

July 03 - Scranton, PA @ Peach Festival

July 05 - Windsor, Ontario, Canada @ The Colosseum at Caesars Windsor

July 06 - Toronto, Ontario, Canada @ Budweiser Stage

July 09 - Mt. Pleasant, MI @ Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort

July 11 - Prior Lake, MN @ Mystic Lake Casino Amphitheater

July 12 - Highland Park, IL @ Ravinia Park

July 17 - Abbotsford, British Columbia, Canada @ Abbotsford Centre

July 19 - Seattle, WA @ [to be announced]

July 21 - Bend, OR @ Hayden Homes Amphitheater

July 22 - Reno, NV @ Grand Sierra Resort - Grand Theatre

July 24 - Santa Barbara, CA @ Santa Barbara Bowl

Aug. 13 - Missoula, MT @ KettleHouse Amphitheater

Aug. 16 - Boise, ID @ Idaho Botanical Garden

Aug. 17 - Salt Lake City, UT @ venue to be confirmed

Aug. 19 - Council Bluffs, IA @ Harrah's Council Bluffs - Stir Cove Event & Concert Venue

Aug. 20 - Camdenton, MO @ Ozarks Amphitheater

Aug. 23 - Little Rock, AR @ First Security Amphitheatre

Aug. 24 - Oklahoma City, OK @ Zoo Amphitheatre

Aug. 26 - Durant, OK @ Choctaw Grand Theater

Aug. 27 - Miami, OK @ Buffalo Run Casino

The 2021 leg of THE BLACK CROWES' "Shake Your Money Maker" tour ended last September at Bethel Woods Center for the Arts in Bethel, New York.

Joining Chris and Rich Robinson in the new BLACK CROWES lineup are longtime bassist Sven Pipien, who played with the band live from 1997 up until the band's hiatus in 2015, along with Brian Griffin on drums, Joel Robinow on keyboards and Isaiah Mitchell on guitar, plus backup singers Mackenzie Adams and Leslie Grant.

Rich told Cleveland.com that he and his brother wanted to re-start THE BLACK CROWES with a clean slate. "There was a strong agenda in the band [previously] to keep Chris and I apart and keep Chris and I fighting," he said. "We just didn't want to have to deal with any of that negative [stuff], so it had to be this way in order for it to be what we want."

"Shake Your Money Maker" was re-released in multi-formats sets in February 2021 through UMe/American Recordings. The album, fueled by singles "Jealous Again", "Twice As Hard", "She Talks To Angels" and a cover of fellow Georgian Otis Redding's "Hard To Handle", has sold over five million copies.

Chris Robinson recently confirmed to SiriusXM's "Trunk Nation With Eddie Trunk" that there are tentative plans to record a new BLACK CROWES album.