THE BLACK CROWES Announce Spring/Summer 2022 North American Leg Of 'Shake Your Money Maker' Tour

THE BLACK CROWES have announced a 2022 North American tour celebrating their classic 1990 debut album, "Shake Your Money Maker".
The 34-date trek will kick off on June 9 and run through July 24 before picking up again on August 13 and concluding on August 27.
THE BLACK CROWES will perform "Shake Your Money Maker" in its entirety, along with "all the hits."
Tickets will go on sale on Friday, February 25 at 10:00 a.m. local time.
THE BLACK CROWES 2022 tour dates:
June 09 - Fort Lauderdale, FL @ Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino
June 11 - Jacksonville, FL @ Daily’s Place
June 12 - Charleston, SC @ Credit One Stadium
June 15 - Tuscaloosa, AL @ Tuscaloosa Amphitheater
June 16 - Huntsville, AL @ The Orion Amphitheater
June 18 - Wilmington, NC @ Live Oak Bank Pavilion
June 19 - Alpharetta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
June 22 - Portsmouth, VA @ Atlantic Union Bank Pavilion
June 23 - Vienna, VA @ Wolf Trap Center for the Performing Arts
June 25 - Canandaigua, NY @ CMAC
June 27 - Bridgeport, CT @ Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater
June 29 - Lenox, MA @ Tanglewood
June 30 - Asbury Park, NJ @ Stone Pony Summerstage
July 02 - Atlantic City, NJ @ Borgata Spa & Resort
July 03 - Scranton, PA @ Peach Festival
July 05 - Windsor, Ontario, Canada @ The Colosseum at Caesars Windsor
July 06 - Toronto, Ontario, Canada @ Budweiser Stage
July 09 - Mt. Pleasant, MI @ Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort
July 11 - Prior Lake, MN @ Mystic Lake Casino Amphitheater
July 12 - Highland Park, IL @ Ravinia Park
July 17 - Abbotsford, British Columbia, Canada @ Abbotsford Centre
July 19 - Seattle, WA @ [to be announced]
July 21 - Bend, OR @ Hayden Homes Amphitheater
July 22 - Reno, NV @ Grand Sierra Resort - Grand Theatre
July 24 - Santa Barbara, CA @ Santa Barbara Bowl
Aug. 13 - Missoula, MT @ KettleHouse Amphitheater
Aug. 16 - Boise, ID @ Idaho Botanical Garden
Aug. 17 - Salt Lake City, UT @ venue to be confirmed
Aug. 19 - Council Bluffs, IA @ Harrah's Council Bluffs - Stir Cove Event & Concert Venue
Aug. 20 - Camdenton, MO @ Ozarks Amphitheater
Aug. 23 - Little Rock, AR @ First Security Amphitheatre
Aug. 24 - Oklahoma City, OK @ Zoo Amphitheatre
Aug. 26 - Durant, OK @ Choctaw Grand Theater
Aug. 27 - Miami, OK @ Buffalo Run Casino
The 2021 leg of THE BLACK CROWES' "Shake Your Money Maker" tour ended last September at Bethel Woods Center for the Arts in Bethel, New York.
Joining Chris and Rich Robinson in the new BLACK CROWES lineup are longtime bassist Sven Pipien, who played with the band live from 1997 up until the band's hiatus in 2015, along with Brian Griffin on drums, Joel Robinow on keyboards and Isaiah Mitchell on guitar, plus backup singers Mackenzie Adams and Leslie Grant.
Rich told Cleveland.com that he and his brother wanted to re-start THE BLACK CROWES with a clean slate. "There was a strong agenda in the band [previously] to keep Chris and I apart and keep Chris and I fighting," he said. "We just didn't want to have to deal with any of that negative [stuff], so it had to be this way in order for it to be what we want."
"Shake Your Money Maker" was re-released in multi-formats sets in February 2021 through UMe/American Recordings. The album, fueled by singles "Jealous Again", "Twice As Hard", "She Talks To Angels" and a cover of fellow Georgian Otis Redding's "Hard To Handle", has sold over five million copies.
Chris Robinson recently confirmed to SiriusXM's "Trunk Nation With Eddie Trunk" that there are tentative plans to record a new BLACK CROWES album.