THE BLACK CROWES, ALICE COOPER, TRIUMPH, STYX Members And Others To Take Part In 'Six String Salute' Virtual Concert

On September 17, "Six String Salute" will premiere a virtual concert to support and celebrate the touring and venue crews who are the backbone of live music and depend on shows to make a living. "Six String Salute" will bring together guitarists and guitar-centric bands to share exclusive performances and great rock and roll stories in support of Crew Nation, a global relief fund for live music crews.

The debut of the event will stream worldwide exclusively on Live Nation's YouTube channel and Live From Home platform, with 100% of net proceeds benefitting Crew Nation.

Artists confirmed to appear include:

* TRANS-SIBERIAN ORCHESTRA

* Steve Vai

* Tommy Shaw (STYX) with the Cleveland Youth Orchestra

* Rich Robinson (THE BLACK CROWES)

* HALESTORM

* Rik Emmett (TRIUMPH)

* Joe Satriani

* Joel Hoekstra (WHITESNAKE, TSO)

* Frank Hannon (TESLA)

* Alice Cooper's Nita Strauss, Tommy Henriksen and Ryan Roxie, plus * Richard Williams (KANSAS)

* Alex Skolnick (TESTAMENT)

* Jennifer Batten

* Dave Pirner (SOUL ASYLUM)

* BIG HEAD TODD & THE MONSTERS

* Damon Johnson (THIN LIZZY, ALICE COOPER)

* Steve Cropper

* Jesse Dayton

* Steve Hackett (GENESIS)

* Jeff Watson (NIGHT RANGER)

* Nick Perri (THE UNDERGROUND THIEVES)

* Sammy Boller

* Ross the Boss

* JOYOUS WOLF

Additionally, a number of crew members from prominent bands will also share their stories and tales from the road throughout the evening.

"Six String Salute" will be hosted by nationally syndicated radio personality Steve Black ("The Chop Shop").

Limited-edition merchandise will be available with proceeds benefiting Crew Nation. Fans can also make a direct donation to Crew Nation via the event web site. Crew Nation is powered by Music Forward Foundation, a charitable 501c3 organization, which is administering the fund.

For more information, visit www.sixstringsalute.com.

