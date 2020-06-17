'The Big Rock Summer Tour' Feat. RATT, TOM KEIFER, SKID ROW And SLAUGHTER Officially Canceled

All previously announced "The Big Rock Summer Tour" dates — featuring RATT, CINDERELLA's Tom Keifer, SKID ROW and SLAUGHTER — have been canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic that is sweeping the globe.

RATT said in a statement: "'The Big Rock Summer Tour' will no longer be taking place as originally scheduled this summer and fall. Tickets will automatically be refunded at point of purchase. Thank you for understanding."

RATT has spent the last year touring with a lineup that includes original singer Stephen Pearcy and bassist Juan Croucier, along with drummer Pete Holmes (BLACK 'N BLUE) and guitarist Jordan Ziff.

Keifer's sophomore solo album, "Rise", was released in September via Cleopatra Records. The CINDERELLA frontman was joined on the disc by his #keiferband — Savannah Keifer, Tony Higbee, Billy Mercer, Kendra Chantelle, Jarred Pope and Kory Myers.

Although CINDERELLA hasn't released a new studio album since 1994's "Still Climbing", the band started playing sporadic shows again in 2010 but has been largely inactive for the last few years while Keifer has toured as a solo artist.

Last December, SKID ROW guitarist Dave "Snake" Sabo confirmed to Paul Anthony of Planet Rock that the band is putting the finishing touches on the final chapter of the "United World Rebellion" trilogy, which will tentatively be released in 2020. The disc was tracked at a Nashville, Tennessee studio with producer Michael Wagener, who also helmed the group's 1989 self-titled debut and 1991's "Slave To The Grind".

SKID ROW's new disc will mark its first release with South African-born, British-based vocalist ZP Theart (DRAGONFORCE, TANK, I AM I), who joined the band in 2016 following the departure of Tony Harnell (TNT, STARBREAKER).

SLAUGHTER's current lineup includes lead vocalist and rhythm guitarist Mark Slaughter and bassist Dana Strum alongside Jeff "Blando" Bland on lead guitar and Blas Elias on drums.

The band's double-platinum-selling debut album, "Stick It To Ya", peaked at No. 18 on the Billboard 200 in 1990, based to the strength of its first two singles, "Fly To The Angels" and "Up All Night".

SLAUGHTER has not released a studio album since 1999's "Back To Reality".

