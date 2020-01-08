THE AMITY AFFLICTION To Release 'Everyone Loves You… Once You Leave Them' Album In February

Australian metalcore trailblazers THE AMITY AFFLICTION will release their new album, "Everyone Loves You… Once You Leave Them", on February 21 on Pure Noise Records.

The official music video for the disc's second single, a song called "Soak Me In Bleach", can be seen below. Fusing together airtight riffs, a thick groove, and a powerhouse melody, the track perfects the band's signature combination of hard-hitting hooks and rhythms. It builds towards one of the biggest vocal refrains of the band's career. Meanwhile, the video brings the track to life in cinematic fashion.

"This album is a result of our re-found love for heavy music," THE AMITY AFFLICTION says. "We wanted to make a heavier album to back up our most recent releases to let our fans know that we understand what the majority want to hear from us. We have experimented creatively over the years and are now able to apply what we've learned to what we consider the perfect blend of AMITY new and old."

"Soak Me In Bleach" follows the explosive first single "All My Friends Are Dead", which has clocked nearly three million streams since its release. Both tracks represent some of the heaviest, most memorable material and the most relatable lyrics of the band's deeply personal catalog. As always, THE AMITY AFFLICTION hold nothing back, allowing fans to get closer than ever on "Everyone Loves You… Once You Leave Them".

THE AMITY AFFLICTION is gearing up to embark on a tour of its native Australia, which runs from January 9 through January 29. The band will support BEARTOOTH in Europe from February 16 through March 6. U.S. touring is planned for spring.

"Everyone Loves You… Once You Leave Them" track listing:

01. Coffin

02. All My Friends Are Dead

03. Soak Me In Bleach

04. All I Do Is Sink

05. Baltimore Rain

06. Aloneliness

07. Forever

08. Just Like Me

09. Born To Lose

10. Fever Dream

11. Catatonia

