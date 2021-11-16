THE AMITY AFFLICTION Releases New Single 'Give Up The Ghost'

Australian metalcore trailblazers THE AMITY AFFLICTION have shared another new track, "Give Up The Ghost". The emotionally charged but heavy song wasn't meant to be recorded, as it came at the end of a session where they were recording alone for the first time.

"It turns out everything is faster and yet we have the same level of attention to detail we’ve always had on our records" says singer Joel Birch. "The lyrics were already written, and Ahren [Stringer, bass/vocals] had a chorus melody on another demo that worked for this song, so it all came together quickly, which was cool. Banging out a song on a whim in a day isn’t something we’ve done before, so it felt pretty good."

Since emerging in 2008 with its debut "Severed Ties", THE AMITY AFFLICTION has served up two ARIA gold-certified albums, "Youngbloods" (2010) and "Chasing Ghosts" (2012), and earned a platinum certification from ARIA for the seminal "Let The Ocean Take Me" (2014). "This Could Be Heartbreak" (2016) marked the band's second consecutive Top 30 debut on the Billboard 200 and it went gold in Australia, while "Misery" (2018) elevated them to new critical heights and most recently "Everyone Loves You...One You Leave Them" (2020) showed the band returning to their heavier side and saw the group's total stream tally surpass 460 million and counting.

THE AMITY AFFLICTION is Joel Birch (vocals), Ahren Stringer (vocals, bass), Dan Brown (lead guitar) and Jon Longobardi (drums).

