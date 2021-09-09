THE AGONIST to Release New EP, 'Days Before The World Wept', In October

Canadian extreme melodic death metallers THE AGONIST will release a new EP, "Days Before The World Wept", on October 15 via Napalm Records.

Inspired by real-life experiences, "Days Before The World Wept" explores a grim, conceptual tale of greed, gluttony, confusion, pain, redemption and hope enveloped in a new level of aggression and cohesive, technical prowess.

Get a taste of the band's newest music today by watching the music video for brand new single "Remnants In Time". The death metal burner brings non-stop energy throughout, showcasing Vicky Psarakis's multifaceted vocal attack as she nails searing highs, guttural lows and magical clean passages. Just like the track itself, its haunting, conceptual music video's imagery blends emotive and eerie imagery throughout.

The onslaught continues with the rhythmic soundscapes of cry for salvation "Immaculate Deception", blending fast paced, aggressive verses with haunting, melodic choruses. "Resurrection" reaches into blackened territory before Psarakis splits it wide open — annihilating with her pinpointed vocal attack calling for rebirth. In addition to Psarakis and guitarists Danny Marino and Pascal Jobin, dexterous drums from Simon McKay and the bass attack of Chris Kells lead the listener through metallic melodic passages topped with emotive poetry before breaking into the next track, "Feast On The Living". It stands tall with rollercoaster clean and gritty vocals, rapid fire drums and blazingly precise guitar leads and solos, cementing the track as one of the most technically meticulous of the entire offering. Shifting into fifth gear, title track "Days Before The World Wept" brings it all home, beginning with a beckoning acoustic introduction before roaring in with intense blastbeats, polyrhythms and bellowing screams. THE AGONIST pulls out all the stops, showcasing their chops in all directions with breakneck instrumentation and staggeringly superb vocal approaches. Soaring through a kaleidoscope of blistering metal mastery and hopeful lyrical dramatism, the opus dominates as one of the most impressive works of the band's catalog.

Psarakis says about "Remnants In Time" and the accompanying video: "'Remnants in Time' is the first chapter in this story. It marks the final moments of a person's life and the journey that begins right after.

"We wanted the visuals to strongly reflect the lyrics and the concept behind them, and transforming me into a demon was key in that. I'm a huge fan of horror/sci-fi and makeup transformations, so working with a professional makeup artist and the use of prosthetics was the coolest part for me!

"This song — and video — is all about extremes. Angelic and demonic, fragile and strong, delicate and aggressive. It embodies a lot of what THE AGONIST is about."

"Days Before The World Wept" was produced by Christian Donaldson, who has previously worked with BEYOND CREATION, CRYPTOPSY and DESPISED ICON.

Psarakis adds about the record: "There's a lot I could say about this EP and its importance to the band, but does it matter? Obviously, this is the part where I tell you these are the best songs we've put out to date. Honestly — it's a journey. You're either gonna reach the end and want to relive it or you're not... and that's okay. Let the music speak for itself."

"Days Before The World Wept" track listing:

01. Remnants in Time

02. Immaculate Deception

03. Resurrection

04. Feast on the Living

05. Days Before the World Wept

THE AGONIST is:

Vicky Psarakis - Vocals / Piano

Danny Marino - Guitar

Pascal Jobin - Guitar

Chris Kells - Bass

Simon McKay - Drums

