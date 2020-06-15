THE AGONIST Releases Music Video For 'Orphans' Title Track

THE AGONIST's music video for "Orphans", the title track of the band's sixth studio album, can be seen below. Filmed in haunting black and white, the clip dances between striking, dramatic and abstract images of frontwoman Vicky Psarakis as she delivers the eerie message of the track.

"The story behind 'Orphans' was inspired by the novel 'We Have Always Lived In The Castle' by Shirley Jackson," she says. "It emphasizes the feeling of 'not belonging' and the social and physical isolation that comes as a result of that.

"Even though we've all felt like outcasts at some point in our lives, it's important to remember that we're never truly alone and that there's always someone there for you. We're all 'orphans,' but we're in this life together."

"Orphans" was released last September via Rodeostar Records. The disc was described in a press release as "a true monster feeding on melodic death metal and almost rocking moments. In between beautifully anthemic metal sound walls, pounding grooves and fierce riffs, charismatic vocalist Vicky Psarakis showcases her impressive range that covers everything from rock diva all the way to sick death metal growls. The result is a flickering, iridescent and varied masterpiece nestled in between sheer brutality and melodic frailty."

"When I heard the first instrumentals for 'Orphans' I was a bit shocked and confused," Vicky said. "The music was really dark and heavier than anything we've done in previous albums and I wasn't quite sure how I'd be able to match that emotion. But then, you know, all it took was writing one full song to get the ball rolling and 2-3 months later, everything was done.

"With every new album, we love to experiment and dip our toes into new territory, but there's also a lot of elements here that are reminiscent of the earlier days. Vocally, there's a wide range of styles, some of which I tried out for the first time, and the lyrics are mostly inspired from horror stories and real-life tragedies. Events that I felt a lot of people can relate to."

