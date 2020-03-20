THE ACACIA STRAIN Releases 'E' Seven-Inch And Digital Single

New England metal titans THE ACACIA STRAIN have just dropped "E", a new seven-inch and digital release, through Rise Records. It features two tracks — "Solace And Serenity" and "The Lucid Dream". The latter track features vocalist Jess Nyx of MORTALITY RATE.

"I've been a fan of Jess since JUDICIARY introduced me to her voice, and I'm extremely happy to have her on a song," says singer Vincent Bennett. "Solace, serenity — enter the lucid dream. The second chapter is here. We descend further and further into our own undoing."

The band previously issued the "D" seven-inch and digital single. It included "Feed A Pigeon, Breed A Rat" and "Seeing God", the latter of which features Aaron Heard of JESUS PIECE and NOTHING.

Last December, THE ACACIA STRAIN surprise-released a new album titled "It Comes In Waves". The follow-up to 2017's "Gravebloom" was recorded in the spring of 2019 and was mixed and mastered by Steve Seid of Graphic Nature Audio. The cover art was created by MFAXII.

