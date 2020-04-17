THE ACACIA STRAIN Releases 'C' Seven Inch + Digital Single

New England metal titans THE ACACIA STRAIN have just dropped "C", a new seven-inch and digital release through Rise Records. It features two tracks: "Crossgates" and "I Breathed In The Smoke Deeply It Tasted Like Death And I Smiled", the latter of which features LEFT BEHIND singer Zach Hatfield.

"This is my personal favorite set of two, but don't let that sway your opinion," says vocalist Vincent Bennett. "Short and sweet meets long and depressing — the perfect combination. Zach from LEFT BEHIND was the obvious choice for 'I Breathed....' He added so much to the song and I'm happy he was able to. We are living hell."

The band previously issued the "D" seven-inch and digital single. It included "Feed A Pigeon, Breed A Rat" and "Seeing God", and the latter track features Aaron Heard of JESUS PIECE/NOTHING.

The "E" seven inch and digital single landed soon after and boasts two tracks — "Solace And Serenity" and "The Lucid Dream". Guest vocalist Jess Nyx of MORTALITY RATE appears on "The Lucid Dream".

Last December, THE ACACIA STRAIN surprise-released a new album titled "It Comes In Waves". The follow-up to 2017's "Gravebloom" was recorded in the spring of 2019 and was mixed and mastered by Steve Seid of Graphic Nature Audio. The cover art was created by MFAXII.

