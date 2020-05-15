THE ACACIA STRAIN Releases 'A' Seven Inch + Digital Single

New England metal titans THE ACACIA STRAIN have just dropped "A", a new seven-inch and digital release through Rise Records. It features two tracks: "Chhinnamasta" and "Inverted Person".

Singer Vincent Bennett said: "'Chhinnamasta', goddess of contradictions. See us through this wave of uncertainly. Guide us into the future. Grant us the strength and knowledge we seek to grow, to change for the better; or allow us to proceed into the void. No guest vocals? No problem! Most of you have already figured out what we are spelling, no reason to ruin it for everyone else. Enjoy two more songs as we continue to stay apart while also trying to stay together. Some of these lyrics came to me in the studio, while some were sitting with me for a long time. I hope you enjoy what we have been doing — it's not over yet!"

The band previously issued the "D" seven-inch and digital single. It included "Feed A Pigeon, Breed A Rat" and "Seeing God", with the latter track featuring Aaron Heard of JESUS PIECE/NOTHING. The "E" seven-inch and digital single landed soon after while boasting two tracks — "Solace and Serenity" and "The Lucid Dream". Guest vocalist Jess Nyx of MORTALITY RATE appears on "The Lucid Dream". The "C" seven-inch and digital single dropped next and is comprised of "Crossgates" and "I Breathed In The Smoke Deeply It Tasted Like Death And I Smiled". The second track has a vocal cameo from LEFT BEHIND singer Zach Hatfield.

Last December, THE ACACIA STRAIN surprise-released a new album titled "It Comes In Waves". The follow-up to 2017's "Gravebloom" was recorded in the spring of 2019 and was mixed and mastered by Steve Seid of Graphic Nature Audio. The cover art was created by MFAXII.

