TĒTĒMA Featuring MIKE PATTON And ANTHONY PATERAS: 'Necroscape' Album Due In April

TĒTĒMA, the bi-continental outfit featuring Mike Patton (FAITH NO MORE, MR. BUNGLE) and the Melbourne-based, electro-acoustic artist Anthony Pateras, return with their sophomore album, the mind-bending "Necroscape" (April 3, Ipecac Recordings).

An early preview of the spring release can be heard now, with "Haunted On The Uptake", a track Pateras describes as sounding "like THE MELVINS' tour van broke down in the Balkans and instead of going home, they decide to open a mountain laboratory dedicated to possible hybrids of Rembetika and hardcore," streaming now.

"Necroscape" is sculpted around isolation in the surveillance age; and although lofty/high-concept sounding, it is still an intensely fun and heavy listen. "Necroscape" synthesizes a lot of territory: odd-time rock, musique concrète, otherworld grooves, soul, industrial noise, microtonal psychoacoustics… seemingly strange bedfellows on paper, yet they seamlessly coalesce into 13 songs which playfully challenge our notions of sonic logic and make you move at the same time. In a nutshell, listening to "Necroscape" creates the weird sensation of exclaiming "of course!" and "wtf?" simultaneously.

"Necroscape" track listing:

01. Necroscape

02. Cutlass Eye

03. Wait Till Mornin'

04. Haunted On The Uptake

05. All Signs Uncensored

06. Milked Out Million

07. Soliloquy

08. Flatliner's Owl

09. Dead Still

10. Invertebrate

11. We'll Talk Inside A Dream

12. Sun Undone

13. Funerale Di Un Contadino

Pateras and Patton "created an intelligent but ferocious mixture of avant-garde experimentalism, world music accents, and heavy metal velocity" (All Music) within the confines of their 11-track, 2014 debut, "Geocidal". NME described the collection as "Roni Size getting spiked with GHB and fed through a woodchipper" while Alternative Press said, "once you are acclimated, it will leave you tingling." The pair, joined by Will Guthrie (percussion) and Erkka Veltheim (violin), both of whom appear on "Necroscape" as well, made their live debut, fittingly at the Tasmania Mona music and art festival. The Guardian said of the outing: "TĒTĒMA didn't enrapture with anthems or token festival rock gestures, they enraptured with mood, with surprises, and with evocations rarely felt by audiences…"

